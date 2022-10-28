WIFF gets $185,000 from province to help allow expansion

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is receiving $185,000 in funding from the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport through the Reconnect Ontario grant.

The funding was announced during a special event in WIFF alley on Friday.

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, WIFF is back and bigger than ever with 177 feature films and more than 300 screenings.

“Our government is pleased to support the Windsor International Film Festival, which showcases a diverse selection of films from Ontario and around the world,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I encourage Ontarians from every part of the province to attend this unique festival and discover your new favourite film. Those who stay overnight can claim up to 20 percent of eligible travel accommodation expenses through our Ontario Staycation Tax Credit.”

Festival organizers say the funding is crucial in supporting WIFF’s return to an annual fall festival, allowing for expansions in programming and festival dates.

"WIFF is proud to be a tourism and economic impact driver in our region. This support enables us to emerge strongly post-pandemic as we reconnect with our loyal and large audience over an expanded 11-day Festival,” says Vincent Georgie, executive director of WIFF. “Once again, the Province of Ontario and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport has delivered tremendous support.”

The 2022 festival will run from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. It is WIFF’s first-ever 11-day festival. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit windsorfilmfestival.com.