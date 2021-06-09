WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor International Film Festival has made the “difficult decision” to cancel its 2021 festival, however, the show will go on with outdoor programming.

The organization has opted to cancel the festival planned for November in an effort to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and patrons.

“The unknowns of the pandemic creates a number of challenges for our staff, volunteers and patrons,” Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer for WIFF, said in a news release. “We look forward to the festival returning in 2022 and to welcoming everyone downtown for exceptional film experiences.”

WIFF will bring back the “WIFF Under the Stars” events this summer in an effort to stay connected with the community.

“We’ve heard resoundingly that residents loved the drive-in style event that was last year’s WIFF Under the Stars,” Georgie said. “We look forward to bringing back that fun, nostalgia and celebration of movies.”

More information surrounding the upcoming summer events will be released in the coming weeks.