WIFF announces 2022 local programming, documentaries on Willistead and Boblo Island to be featured

The Windsor International Film Festival is back this season with a slew of local content including two documentaries delving into past and present community staples.

WIFF announced its 2022 local programming Tuesday which will feature 19 films by area filmmakers including a documentary on Willistead Manor and another on Boblo Island and its ferries.

“There is so much local filmmaking talent, and it is always exciting to see the outpouring of support that these filmmakers receive from the community and our patrons,” said Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer for WIFF.

The documentary Walker’s Willistead Manor: The Home That Shaped a Community, directed by Nicholas Shields takes a deep dive into the significances of the “architectural marvel” that has been a part of the community for more than 100 years. Shields spoke with architects, craftspeople, historians and Walker family descendants in the making of this film. WIFF will host will the documentary’s premier on opening weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:15 p.m. at Capitol Theatre.

Windsor audiences will be no stranger to the subject of Aaron Schillnger’s documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale. The film, narrated by Motown legend Matha Reeves, gives filmgoers a nostalgic look at the ferry and amusement park, a favourite for many Detroit and Windsor residents for more than 85 years. The film also highlights the people dedicated to preserving Boblo’s history and memories.

The WIFF 2022 Local Features are:

Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale directed by Aaron Schillinger

Reset directed by Min Bae

Walkerville’s Willistead Manor: The Home That Shaped a Community directed by Nicholas Shields

Wolves directed by Danny Dunlop

A Year in the Forest directed by Michael Evans

The WIFF 2022 Local Shorts are:

Artifice directed by Gavin Michael Booth

The Backhand directed by Ken Amlin

Big Little Show directed by Gemma Eva

Cat's Got Your Tongue directed by Elizabeth Whitmere

Chivalric Values directed by Elissa Weir

Continuum directed by Calum Hotchkiss

Date-saster directed by John Strahl

From Napoli With Love directed by Luca Cunial

Late Bloomer directed by Nathan Bergs

Letters from Home directed by Lana Oppen

Purity directed by Carolina DiGrado

Rent-Do directed by Gavin Michael Booth

Room 15 directed by Ryan Wilson

Sapphic Dating for Rural Victorians directed by Elissa Weir

The full festival line-up will be revealed on Thursday with tickets going on sale that day. More information can be found on the WIFF website.