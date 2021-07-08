WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor International Film Festival is holding a competition for filmmakers to create and edit a short film within 48 hours.

The Mark Boscariol 48-Hour FlickFest, named after the WIFF founder, is an “intense movie-making challenge.”

FlickFest consists of a slate of short films by local filmmakers and lovers shot and edited over just one weekend. The submissions will be shown at WIFF Under the Stars on Sept. 10 at 7:45 p.m.

The competition is juried with $1350 in prizes, the screening also includes award presentation for eight awards.

The challenge is geared toward anyone who wants to “test their inner filmmaker,” WIFF says.

Registration for the contest is now open until July 22.

More information about the 48-Hour FlickFest and to register is available on the WIFF website.