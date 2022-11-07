WIFF 2022 wraps up another successful event

The curtain has lowered on the 2022 Windsor International Film Festival.

The 11-day festival wrapped up on Sunday. Over the course of the cinematic extravaganza, 45,000 tickets sold — surpassing the tally in 2019.

WIFF featured more than 300 film screenings. They included features, documentaries and short films by Canadian and international filmmakers.

Organizers say there were many highlights, including a mural called "Life is Cinema" unveiled in WIFF Alley last Tuesday.

Volunteers make up the bulk of the WIFF team in all aspects of the multifaceted operation.

Vincent Georgie, executive director of the festival, says the months of work by staff and volunteers leading up to and through the event has paid off yet again for the city.

"I love this community so much and I view it as a sense of duty and a sense of honour that our whole team must put this on,” said Georgie. “It's a sense of duty and honour. It's a sense of community duty, and of pride. Windsor has and deserves excellent things — full stop."

Preparations for next year’s festival will begin next week. It’s an indication of the amount of work and dedication required to produce the popular program on an annual basis.

For more information visit the WIFF website.