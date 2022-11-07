WIFF 2022 wraps up another successful event
The curtain has lowered on the 2022 Windsor International Film Festival.
The 11-day festival wrapped up on Sunday. Over the course of the cinematic extravaganza, 45,000 tickets sold — surpassing the tally in 2019.
WIFF featured more than 300 film screenings. They included features, documentaries and short films by Canadian and international filmmakers.
Organizers say there were many highlights, including a mural called "Life is Cinema" unveiled in WIFF Alley last Tuesday.
Volunteers make up the bulk of the WIFF team in all aspects of the multifaceted operation.
Vincent Georgie, executive director of the festival, says the months of work by staff and volunteers leading up to and through the event has paid off yet again for the city.
"I love this community so much and I view it as a sense of duty and a sense of honour that our whole team must put this on,” said Georgie. “It's a sense of duty and honour. It's a sense of community duty, and of pride. Windsor has and deserves excellent things — full stop."
Preparations for next year’s festival will begin next week. It’s an indication of the amount of work and dedication required to produce the popular program on an annual basis.
For more information visit the WIFF website.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. midterm election campaigns wrap up
Across the United States, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden insisting his party would 'surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.'
Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
Explainer: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterms
Here's a primer on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections to get you up to speed as the country waits to learn who'll be in charge in Congress come January.
AI tool reveals what cities could look like in 2100 if climate goals not met
Net-zero climate experts at a U.K.-based price comparison company used an artificial intelligence tool to predict what major cities in the world would look like 70 years from now in the worst- and best-case climate scenarios.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
'We cannot afford to be ill prepared': Research hub wants to prepare humanity for potential proof of alien life
A new research hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland is dedicated to preparing humanity for potential proof of extraterrestrial life.
Children as young as 5 may show bias against unfamiliar accents: Canadian study
Bias against unfamiliar accents can start young, according to a Canadian study that found children as young as five years old were more likely to prefer a teacher who had a local accent over a teacher with a regional or different accent.
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly defrauding Children's Aid Society of more than $250K
The Peel Children’s Aid Society (CAS) was defrauded out of more than $250,000 by two of its own employees, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Neighbourhood shaken after two men shot in Kitchener
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.
-
Waterloo region riders scramble with GO buses not running
Some transit riders were left scrambling Monday morning after Metrolinx employees went on strike, meaning no GO buses were available.
London
-
Weekend death in London, Ont. deemed homicide: London police
London police are now calling the death of a man in a London park on Sunday morning a homicide, and have identified the victim as a 52-year-old man. First responders were initially called Sunday around 6:45 a.m. to Gibbons Park for a report of an unresponsive man.
-
'It's very overwhelming and it just touches our hearts': London CUPE leadership credits community support as they head back to school
It was a day of twists and turns for striking education workers, but even after learning they were heading back to work on Tuesday, workers finished their shift on the picket line to show their resolve. From education workers, to parents, local CUPE leadership and London-area school boards, strong reaction to the news was evident.
-
Deputy chief says officer that fatally shot man responded with 'excellence'
An internal review into a police shooting that killed 29-year-old Justin Bourassa in October 2021 has found that the officer acted in accordance with relevant procedures and training. In June, the province's Special Investigation Unit had also cleared the officer of criminal wrongdoing.
Barrie
-
Lehman helms final council meeting after 12 years as Barrie mayor
It was the end of an era at city hall in Barrie Monday as one of the city's longest-ever serving mayors helmed his last city council meeting.
-
Historic war planes scheduled for rare flyover during Remembrance Day ceremony in Barrie
Following a moment of silence during the Barrie Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, two training airplanes from the Second World War are scheduled to make a rare flyover.
-
Online petition garners support as Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
An online petition is gaining momentum as a Cookstown, Ont. mother fights for her son to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself
Greater Sudbury Police released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.
-
Cheers on Sudbury picket line as Bill 28 repealed
There were cheers at the picket line in Sudbury on Monday after it was announced that Premier Doug Ford agreed to repeal Bill 28.
-
Online resource teaches the history of treaties in Canada
As Treaties Recognition Week begins in Ontario, a new resource is available to help those who wish to learn about the history and culture of Indigenous people.
Ottawa
-
2 Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault
Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a 'hate-motivated assault incident' in the workplace.
-
These Ottawa-area schools will reopen Tuesday after CUPE strike ends
Many school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have confirmed students will return to in-person learning Tuesday. Here's a list.
-
Four people arrested after gun call to Ottawa high school
Ottawa police arrested four people at an Ottawa high school on Monday after receiving a call that a student at the school may have been in possession of a gun.
Toronto
-
More vacant positions than working nurses at GTA hospital, internal report shows
There are more vacant positions for nurses than nurses working at one GTA emergency room, according to an internal report obtained by CTV News Investigates — a sign of how dire staff shortages are "deteriorating" a medical system already on edge.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Ontario man playing lottery since moving to Canada wins 'perfect amount' to give family their dream life
An Ontario man who's been playing the lottery since he came to Canada over a decade ago has won millions in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade resigns
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Racially-profiled man challenges Longueuil to present race-based police data, threatens suit
A man who was racially profiled by police in Longueuil, Que. is threatening to take the city to court. He claims the city has failed to collect race-based data on traffic stops as promised. He says he will take legal action if it doesn't provide the information it was tasked to collect by the end of the week.
Atlantic
-
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
'It's just chaos in here all the time': IWK emergency department sees record number of patients Sunday
On Sunday, staff at the emergency department at the IWK in Halifax registered 200 patients over a 24-hour period, a number never seen before.
Winnipeg
-
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
-
Children's hospital visits, school absences rise
A hospital specializing in children's care is overrun, saying they are seeing many different viruses at once.
Calgary
-
Further delays, cancellations expected as WestJet deals with service outage fallout, winter weather
WestJet is warning of further delays and cancellations over the next 24 hours as it continues to recover from its system-wide outage over the weekend and deals with the winter weather.
-
End of an era: Bo Levi Mitchell likely headed elsewhere next season
The Calgary Stampeders are still licking their wounds from Sunday's 30-16 loss to the B.C. Lions in the Western Division semi-final.
-
UCP disqualifies Nadine Wellwood nomination in Livingstone-Macleod; Wellwood says she’ll appeal
Nadine Wellwood took to Twitter on Monday night to say she would appeal the disqualification of her nomination as United Conservative Party candidate in the riding of Livingstone-Macleod.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton student absences continue increasing, doctors and parents plead for support
The number of Edmonton Public Schools students out sick continues to surge, with Friday's absentee rate surpassing the height of reported illnesses during the Omicron wave in January.
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
-
Ovechkin beats Skinner, Capitals end skid with 5-4 win over Oilers
Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Vancouver
-
Research finds caregiving in 'state of crisis,' prompting calls for national strategy
Researchers say caregivers in Canada are at their breaking point, and they're calling for a national strategy.
-
Beloved shop cat Mickey barred from Vancouver store over health complaint
A Vancouver grocery store has been ordered to remove Mickey, its friendly feline mascot – and customers are not happy.
-
Ottawa hints at cash injection for beleaguered health-care system
Canada's health minister has signalled a willingness to increase federal funding as provinces and territories grapple with a health-care system being pushed to the brink.