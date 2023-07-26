Why more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit rather than replace it?

A local air conditioning maintenance company says more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit instead of opting for a complete replacement, potentially overextending the lifespan of their equipment.

According to the owner of Absolute Comfort Control Services, it's a move customers are making to avoid having to shell out more money in these current economic times.

"It's a gamble. People are definitely much more money-conscious now," said Bryan Hazzard, owner of Absolute Comfort Control Services.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a multi-day heat warning for much of southwestern Ontario. The alert is expected to last until Friday.

The most recent heat event is the latest in a stretch of weather that has resulted in July being the busiest month for service calls this year, Hazzard said.

Compared to previous years, the timing is "highly unusual."

"Normally, June is the busiest month of the year. But this year, July has been a lot more uncomfortable in terms of temperature and humidity," he said.

This year's heatwave is also coming at a time when grocery prices, fuel costs and interest rates have surged. The result is more customers shying away from the high cost of replacing their AC unit, in favour of repairing it instead.

"That's a significant change from last year and even the year before. After COVID, people didn't go anywhere so they had more disposable income. Now, they're not really sure so they're willing to take a risk."

While people with central air conditioning units are weighing the benefits and risks of such a decision, those without central AC are facing a different challenge as this heatwave continues.

Elnaz Akhavan, a PhD research assistant at the University of Windsor, lives near the city's downtown core in an apartment unit. It does not have central AC.

"Sometimes, I feel it's difficult to breathe because both the temperature and the humidity is high. I can't sleep in this weather," said Akhavan. "I try to avoid using my stove because it just adds to the heat."

Other than a window AC unit by her bed and a tiny fan on her kitchen table, Akhavan said her only way to beat the heat is to leave her apartment altogether and spent most of her time at the university.

"I prefer to be in a place that is cooler so I'd rather spend the day there," she said.

"I force myself to go out in the early morning and come back later in the night when it's also cooler."

The City of Windsor is reminding people of its various options for staying cool.

Several outdoor pools, including Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Riverside Centennial and Remington Booster Parks, offer afternoon and evening recreational swimming.

Sandpoint Beach is open with lifeguards on duty and Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open until Sept. 3.

There are also free splash pads available daily. Air-conditioned indoor options include the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, Windsor Public Library, Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) and Chimczuk Museum.

More details on exact locations and timing is available online.