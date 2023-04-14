Why did the turtle cross the road? It had help from a Chatham-Kent councillor

Chatham-Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci is picking up where he left off last year, helping turtles cross the road safely.

Ceccacci said he assisted his first snapping turtle of the year this week, following a warm spell that brought summer like temperature across the region.

“Just from a young age, I really started picking up turtles off the road and moving them to kind of a safer location,” Ceccacci said. “From being a very young boy to something that just kind of kept going throughout my entire adult life.”

He explained, “I've always just been fascinated with turtles and tried to help them along their way, especially when they're on a busy roadway, trying to get them to a more safe location.”

Nearly a year ago, Ceccacci asked municipal staff to develop an annual public awareness campaign to increase messaging, education and opportunities to reduce the animal casualties. Chatham-Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci helps turtles cross the road in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Source: Anthony Ceccacci)

“Most, if not all turtle species in southern Ontario are at least being monitored or, you know, heightened at risk anyways, and I think any awareness we can bring to the little guys is of great importance.”

Ceccacci told CTV News he’s getting close to having helped 300 different turtles over the years get from one side of the road to another.

“Yeah, last year was one of the busier years. I've probably pulled off between 20 and 25 turtles and in my lifetime, I'm definitely closing in on the 300 mark.”

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) applauds Ceccacci’s efforts, noting that the warmer weather should serve as a reminder to motorists to watch for turtles crossing area roads.

“Typically, turtles wake up from their hibernation between April and June and will start to look for nesting areas,” said Genevieve Champagne, LTVCA manager of conservation lands and services.

“If you do see a turtle crossing the road, you can either let it be or if you do need to pick it up and move it to help it get away, always follow the direction that it is facing. You don't want to turn it back around because it is looking for a nesting ground, not its water.”

Champagne said it’s best to slide your hands under the turtle’s shell if you have to pick one up, with it’s feet in your palms and thumbs on it’s shell.

Champagne continued, “Never ever pick up a turtle by its tail as its tail is connected to its spine and that will cause it to have spinal injuries and it can cause death later.”

Champagne said all turtles in Ontario are considered endangered at this time, adding more efforts to assist species at risk are appreciated. “Typically, snapping turtles, blanding turtles and painted turtles are most often the turtles that will cross the street.”

Ceccacci added, “We all have a place here and if we can do a little bit more to help a species that is in a challenging situation, I think we all have to do our part.”