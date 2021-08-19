WINDSOR, ONT. -- One of Windsor’s city councillors says he’s “very disappointed” after the mayor put out a list of five election priorities for the federal candidates.

On Wednesday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens published his list of five key municipal issues, dubbed “Platform4Windsor.”

Those priorities include health care funding (particularly for the new mega-hospital), creating a national urban park in the west end, support for flood protection funding, supporting the transition of the auto sector to electric vehicle manufacturing and renovations on the Adie Knox recreation complex.

But for Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin, the mayor’s list is not reflective of the city’s major needs and shows “a complete lack of vision.”

You want to share the residents’ priorities … That's what the candidates should be doing. They should be meeting and going door-to-door and talking to residents and hearing their concerns firsthand,” said Bortolin.

Among the priorities Bortolin feels are “glaring omissions” in the mayor’s list are housing — which he calls “the single most important issue facing our community and the country today” — and transit.

“Whose priorities are those? I can confidently say those are not the five main priorities for a federal election on federal issues in our community. A top-five priority list that doesn't have housing on it is completely inexcusable,” he said.

Dilkens said Wednesday that each of the five issues has been endorsed by city council, “through unique debates and resolutions that have been previously passed by Council."

“There’s been widespread consultation in the community and we feel that they’re important to raise at the federal level because they all, in some way, require federal support.,” said Dilkens

“So whatever happens in the federal election, this is a non-partisan effort to say that they will support these five priorities and the city also supports them.”

The mayor is calling on residents to ask any federal candidate who knocks on their door to ask them if they support Platform4Windsor.

But while Bortolin acknowledges that each of the individual priorities in the list may have been looked at by council in the past — he said this specific “approach” was not endorsed by council.

“Usually, when we do advocacy work, we write a letter to the Premier, to the province, to the federal government,” said Bortolin.

“There was none of that here. There was no process, no conversation. I met with the mayor two weeks ago. None of this was even raised at that meeting so this came out of the blue.

The federal election is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2021.