Whitmer signs $62.7B budget that funds tuition assistance
In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer was unreceptive Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
LANSING, MICH. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year.
It will fund a new tuition-assistance program for adults and avoid major government cuts despite the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan, which has bipartisan legislative support, also includes a slight boost in aid for schools and a full or partial restoration of tourism and job-training funds that were vetoed amid an impasse a year ago and again when COVID-19 struck.
The process was delayed this year due to uncertainty over the pandemic's effect on tax revenues.