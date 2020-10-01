LANSING, MICH. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year.

It will fund a new tuition-assistance program for adults and avoid major government cuts despite the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, which has bipartisan legislative support, also includes a slight boost in aid for schools and a full or partial restoration of tourism and job-training funds that were vetoed amid an impasse a year ago and again when COVID-19 struck.

The process was delayed this year due to uncertainty over the pandemic's effect on tax revenues.