They’ve done festivals showcasing wine and beer – and for the second year, Windsor Eats will be showcasing Windsor as Whiskytown, Canada.

The Whiskytown festival is hosted at St. Mary’s Anglican Church in Old Walkerville on Sat. Aug. 10, 2019, drawing guests in from across Ontario and even Michigan.

And this year’s patrons will have a chance to rub shoulders with a handful of North America’s most influential whisky enthusiasts – including some of local lore.

Dr. Don Livermore, the master blender for J.P. Weisers in Windsor is an award-winning whisky blender, taking home accolades including Distillery of the Year and Blender of the Year at this year’s Canadian Whisky Awards. Tish Harcus, the Global Ambassador for Canadian Club will also be in attendance.

Also on hand will be Jamie Johnson, Canada’s brand ambassador for The Balvenie; Taylor Corrigan, the national premium whisky ambassador for Old Forester; Joshua Groom is the North American brand ambassador for Gibson’s Finest and Matt Jones is the world whisky ambassador to Canada.

Organizers with Windsor Eats say there’s a lot of demand for whisky related experiences and Windsor’s history with the spirit makes it a must-visit destination to drink in the whisky culture.

“Our goal is to not only develop quality whisky experiences ourselves, but also help other hospitality and tourism businesses create and get ready for an influx in whisky-based tourism," says Ciotoli. "It's creating a solid tourism foundation that plays off our strengths and is uniquely Windsor."

Alongside Canadian whiskies will be whiskies from around the world as well as a few rare options, says Ciotoli.

The festival has secured the only bottles of Woodford Reserve Cherry Wood Smoked Barely currently available in the province as well as the Canadian Club 41 year old.

“The event is a great opportunity to sample entry level and higher price point whiskies you may not feel comfortable spending $300 on a bottle for,” adds Ciotoli. “This means the festival is perfect for those just being introduced to whisky as well as connoisseurs."

Tickets are $30 per person and admission includes five tokens that can be used towards food and drink.