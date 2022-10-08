While some pumpkin farmers grow successful crops, others feel the spooky wrath of pests
With Halloween a little more than three weeks away, people in Windsor-Essex are flocking to pumpkin patches.
"We've had a great growing season with lots of pumpkins. We still have lots out in the field we have to get," said Pepe's Pumpkin Patch co-owner Greg Rocheleau.
Until Oct. 31, Pepe's Pumpkin Patch in LaSalle is open every day for people to pick out their perfect pumpkin.
Farmers there said growing season starts around May when seeds are planted, before the pumpkins reach their full size in late August.
But for some pumpkin farmers across Windsor-Essex, getting to that healthy crop has been a bumpy ride.
According to Rocheleau, some farmers were experienced the negative impacts of a "dry season" and "issues with bugs."
The latter is a problem Sherri Toole, owner of East Beach Flower Farm in Leamington, said she experienced all summer.
"Our cucumber beetle issue has been devastating to our crops, taking out, some weeks, about 75 to 90 per cent of our crops," said Toole.
Unlike many other pumpkin farmers, she said, East Beach Flower Farm does not spray their pumpkin crops with any kind of pesticide.
The result, however, has been pests destroying many of her crops. She said it's not clear why the pests are more a problem this year compared to last year.
"Pumpkins, flowers, anything. They were they all were affected this year, but they more so go for flowers," said Toole.
"They cut a hole right through the pedal, the leaf, anything. That would ultimately cause the plant to start breaking down and dying."
Sherri Toole, owner of East Beach Flower Farm in Leamington (Sanjay Maru/CTV News)Fortunately for Toole, she added, the high demand for pumpkins has kept her pop-up at the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market financially viable.
But due to her challenges this summer, Toole is considering using an organic spray on her crops next year.
"We're going to try and start from the very beginning of the season and just try and tackle them in larvae stage. Hopefully, we can do that."
According to Rocheleau, many people are not concerned with whether or not a pumpkin has been sprayed by pesticides since they are typically used for display purposes.
"Usually, we go through probably about 8,000 pumpkins for the season," he said.
"So we got lots and we're going to continue to have them right until the 31st."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
'I think we would win that battle': Danielle Smith promises to fight for resource development in Alberta
Alberta premier-designate Danielle Smith says she’s ready to take the fight to Ottawa for Alberta’s autonomy to develop its resources, so that it can build pipelines to get oil and gas to market and boost the forestry and agriculture sectors.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94
Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
U.S. death row inmate files federal lawsuit following botched execution
His lawyers are calling him 'the only living execution survivor in the United States.' In a newly filed lawsuit, death row inmate Alan Miller says he was poked and prodded for 90 minutes in what’s being described as a 'botched' execution.
Kitchener
-
Four people sent to hospital following serious collision on Hwy. 6
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
-
‘It’s pretty great’: International students look forward to less limitations on work hours
International students in Waterloo region are breathing a sign of relief as the federal government announced it will be temporarily lifting the cap on the number of hours they can work each week.
-
23-year-old man is facing charges related to a pair of fires in Kitchener
A 23-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges in connection to a pair of fires on Saturday in Kitchener.
London
-
Dramatic downtown London arrest caught on video
A dramatic police takedown in downtown London, Ont. Friday afternoon rattled the nerves of some onlookers. Citizen video submitted to CTV News London appears to show three police officers attempting to negotiate with a man holding a knife at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
-
Nuclear waste deciding issue in South Bruce council race
The election signs are up in the Municipality of South Bruce, but the area has already been covered with signs for several months now, as the community decides whether they want to be the permanent home to Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
New program in Orillia looks to launch the careers of women in business
Starting a business can be challenging, but a new program in Orillia hopes to change that while simultaneously creating more opportunities for women in business.
-
Youth curlers descend upon Barrie for return of weekend tournament
41 of the best youth curling teams are dueling it out on the ice for a weekend tournament in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in Sudbury
Two suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
-
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
Ottawa
-
Family waits 12 hours overnight in CHEO emergency department to see a doctor
Vanessa Brydges says she waited with her son for 12-hours in the emergency department at CHEO to see a doctor, as the hospital deals with patient and staffing pressures.
-
Experience important for nearly half of Ottawa voters: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Stittsville retirement home supporting local Ukrainian refugees start new life in the capital
The Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Home is accepting in-person donations to support local Ukrainian refugees.
Toronto
-
Live updates: Blue Jays host Mariners in must-win Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays are facing-off against the Seattle Mariners in a must-win Game 2.
-
Ontario house on sale as two halves. Here's how to buy a piece
Looking to go all-in and purchase a home in Ontario but can’t quite afford the hefty price tag that comes with it? A home that just hit the market in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) could be what you’re after -- even if it’s just half a property.
-
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Invasive insects could threaten Quebec crops, experts warn
New insects are appearing regularly in Canada, and some of them may pose a threat to Quebec's crops. Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall regarding the spotted lanternfly, an insect that originated in Asia, but has been well-established in the United States since 2014.
-
Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94
Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.
Atlantic
-
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
Winnipeg
-
'Pay-what-you-can" lunch offers Thanksgiving meal in West Broadway
A Winnipeg taproom is keeping a Thanksgiving tradition going in order to bring the West Broadway community together.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
-
First-ever costume swap gives second life to Halloween attire
A Winnipeg non-profit is helping people prepare for the upcoming spooky season and giving new life to old costumes in an effort to help the planet.
Calgary
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
-
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
-
Calgary Zoo says 29-year-old giraffe Carrie has died
A giraffe that lived at the Calgary Zoo nearly all her life has died.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT directed to review St. Albert RCMP arrest of teen with autism
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will now investigate the RCMP arrest of an autistic teen in St. Albert this week.
-
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
-
Police surround Hazeldean home Saturday afternoon
Police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon barricaded in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. sees more high-temperature records broken as drought conditions, wildfire risk persist
Nineteen temperature records were broken in B.C. Friday – including one from 1891 – as the province continued to experience unseasonably hot weather, drought conditions, and elevated fire danger.
-
Suspect arrested, police seek additional victims after CRAB Park 'stabbing spree'
Vancouver police say at least three people suffered serious injuries in what witnesses described as a "stabbing spree" in a Downtown Eastside park overnight.
-
Crews battling large fire visible for kilometres in Richmond
Fire crews were called to a large blaze on No. 5 Road in Richmond on Saturday that sent smoke billowing into the air and could be seen from kilometres away.