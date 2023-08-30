Which beaches are safe for swimming this Labour Day weekend?

With temperatures expected to spike in time for Labour Day weekend, those thinking of taking a trip to the beach may want to reconsider swimming at a few local spots.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) released its weekly beach report Wednesday with warnings issued for Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach and Sandpoint Beach.

The health unit has deemed those beaches unsafe for swimming due to higher bacterial counts.

Beach-goers can still keep cool at Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach.

WECHU conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches at least once a week from May to September to ensure E. coli levels are below the provincial standard of 200.

Map of beaches in Windsor-Essex, swimming deemed unsafe at three local beaches week of Aug. 30. (Source: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)