Where would Windsor rank if there was a zombie apocalypse?

Windsor is ranked the 12th safest city to survive a hypothetical zombie apocalypse, according to a report by Rentola.ca.

The rental housing platform conducted a data study based on new research ranking 35 metropolitan areas based on several factors. The cities/areas were ranked in the following five categories: vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, safety, and mobility.

The study concludes that you are most likely to survive in Edmonton and least likely to survive in Saint John, N.B. and that the prairies are definitely the place to be.

Rentola said the study used the most recent data available from Statistics Canada.