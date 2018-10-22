

Residents in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent should find out late Monday night who the winners are in the 2018 municipal election.

As the ballots pour in, CTV Windsor will have coverage from across the region on our regular 6 p.m. newscast.

The polls close at 8 p.m.

Our reporters will be bringing you coverage from mayoral races in Windsor, Chatham-Kent, Leamington, Essex, LaSalle and Amherstburg.

Live results will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter feeds as well as our website. Reporters will also be posting reaction from the field.

We will also have results from Tecumseh, Lakeshore and Kingsville where the mayors are acclaimed.

CTV Windsor is the only broadcast network in the city that will have television coverage of the results at 11 p.m.

Results and full coverage can be found on our election page.