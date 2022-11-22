Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Windsor

As many Windsorites get ready to cheer on Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are plenty of viewing options.

Many local establishments are gearing up for Canada’s first game on Wednesday.

The Manchester Pub in downtown Windsor has been playing the other matches since the tournament started on Sunday and is ready to welcome Team Canada fans.

"This is the home for all things soccer," says Stephan Hargreaves, who does special events and promotions at the Manchester. "The atmosphere buzzes when there's a big game going on." Manchester Pub in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Stefanie Masotti/ CTV News Windsor)

Expect free jerseys, scarves, toques and glassware.

Children are welcomed at the Manchester, but families looking for some place a little quieter are invited to the Windsor Public Library Central Branch.

The library is hosting a watch party for games 1 and 3.

WHAT DAY, TIME ARE CANADA'S GAMES?

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Canada plays its opening match against group favourite Belgium at 1:45 p.m. on CTV and TSN. There will be a three-hour match preview to get you set beginning 10:45 a.m. If you want to keep tabs on what’s happening elsewhere in the group, Croatia plays Morocco bright and early at 7:45 a.m. on TSN.

World Cup 2022: Belgium vs. Canada Preview

Sunday, Nov. 27: Canada plays World Cup 2018 finalist Croatia at 10:45 a.m. on CTV and TSN. Once again, there will be a three-hour preview to tee you up beginning at 7:45 a.m. Belgium also plays Morocco at 7:45 a.m. on CTV and TSN 1, 3, and 4.

World Cup 2022: Croatia vs. Canada Preview

Thursday, Dec. 1: Canada plays its final group match against one of Africa’s best in Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on CTV and TSN. The match preview begins at 7 a.m., and with this being the final group game, Belgium will play Croatia at the same time on TSN 2 to avoid any conflict of interest between the teams. Get your screens ready.

World Cup 2022: Morocco vs. Canada Preview

With files from FIFA World Cup Writer Vivek Jacob with CTVNews.ca.