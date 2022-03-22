Where are Windsor’s worst roads? CAA wants your vote

Windsor-Essex residents have a chance to voice their concerns as the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign kicks off.

Voting is now open for the campaign highlighting bad roads across Ontario, including in Windsor as part of the CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) region.

Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East, and University Avenue West were named three of the region’s worst roads in the 2021 campaign.

"We know that through CAA's research, almost three quarters (72 per cent) of Ontarians are venting about the state of our roads to either their spouses, friends or co-workers and not always to local government officials," says Teresa Di Felice, AVP government and community relations, CAA SCO.

"As we kick off another year of the CAA Worst Roads campaign, we are calling on all Ontarians to vote for their worst roads today and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving Ontario's roads."

CAA says the campaign informs decision-makers across various levels of government which roadway improvements are top of mind for road users, and where improvements could be prioritized.

Ontarians can vote on issues ranging from congestion, potholes, poor road signs and the timing of traffic lights to pedestrian and cycling safety.

"The key to economic recovery is the investment in roads and supporting infrastructure because when we invest in our roads, we also create jobs," says Di Felice.

CAA's research shows that more than 80 per cent of Ontarians say poor road conditions such as cracks in pavement (89 per cent) and potholes (82 per cent) are still the most common issues in their neighbourhoods.

Nominations for CAA's Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 19.

Once voting is closed, CAA will partner with Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) to verify and compile a list of the top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, along with the top five worst roads in regions across the province.

CAA will present the list of 2022 Worst Roads to local and provincial officials.