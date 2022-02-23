Wheatley woman wins $70K, marking her second lottery ticket win
A Wheatley mom is counting her lucky stars after winning $70,000 with Instant Supreme 7 — a year after winning $400,000.
Regular lottery player Julia Reid says she loves to play instant tickets.
“I won $400,000 a year ago with Instant Plinko,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect her winnings.
The fisheries industry worker says she couldn’t believe her eyes when she checked her ticket.
"I brought the ticket to the store clerk and I was totally stunned," Reid said.
She shared the good news with her family, who figured luck had stuck again.
"My daughter knew something was up and she asked, 'Did you win again?'" Reid laughed. "She gave me a big hug!"
She has no big plans for the prize money just yet, and plans to set it aside “for a rainy day.”
"This win feels like a huge blessing,” Reid said. “How did this happen to me twice?"
Reid purchased her winning ticket at Parkdale Store N' Service on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.
