Wheatley shipbuilder wins contract for new coast guard vessels
A 20-meter “self-righting” SAR vessels for Canadian Coast Guard. (Courtesy Hike Metal Products)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:17PM EST
A Wheatley shipbuilder will be building more coast guard vessels.
Hike Metal Products and a firm from Quebec have won a $62 million contract for eight new Canadian Coast Guard vessels.
Each shipyard will build four of the high endurance search and rescue lifeboats.
Both firms were already making a dozen of the lifeboats under a 2015 contract.
The initial contract created 45 jobs in Wheatley.