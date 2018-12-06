

CTV Windsor





A Wheatley shipbuilder will be building more coast guard vessels.

Hike Metal Products and a firm from Quebec have won a $62 million contract for eight new Canadian Coast Guard vessels.

Each shipyard will build four of the high endurance search and rescue lifeboats.

Both firms were already making a dozen of the lifeboats under a 2015 contract.

The initial contract created 45 jobs in Wheatley.