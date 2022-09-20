Wheatley men fined $1,500 each for unsafe hunting offences

Two Wheatley men have been fined $1,500 each after pleading guilty to unsafe hunting offences.

Riley Brown and Jeffery Brown, were fined $1,000 each for unlawfully discharging a firearm from a roadway, and $500 each for trespassing for the purpose of hunting. In addition to the fines, both were suspended from hunting in Ontario for six months.

The Ontario government issued a news release about the fines on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Court heard that on Sept. 25, 2021, the opening day of small game season, conservation officers were conducting a pheasant decoy operation in the Hullett Marsh area, northeast of the town of Clinton. This operation was planned in response to historic occurrences of unsafe hunting practices in that same area.

Conservation officers say they saw Jeffery Brown drive past the decoy location and stop the vehicle which he was driving. The officers say Riley Brown stepped out of the vehicle and, following direction from Jeffery, attempted to shoot at the decoy from the roadway. The decoy was located on private property where the Browns did not have permission to hunt.

Justice of the Peace Joanna Opalinski heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich, on March 22, 2022.

