Wheatley emergency site being upgraded

Residents in and around Wheatley will notice increased activity on the emergency site over the next few weeks as an updated scrubber unit is installed with new monitoring equipment.

According to a statement issued by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent on Friday, this unit will allow the entirety of the equipment to be located on the former municipal parking lot.

Once installed and tested next week, this will allow the existing water gas separator and scrubber equipment to be removed in the coming weeks.

Contractors will also be onsite conducting a follow up gas migration survey to compare results that have been taken at different points of time over the last 2 years.

As a reminder, if you smell gas, please call 9-1-1 immediately.