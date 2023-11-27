Wheat freighter stuck in Detroit River near Belle Isle

A freighter carrying 12,000 tonnes of wheat got stuck Monday morning in U.S. waters in the Detroit River.

A spokesperson for the Great Lakes United States Coast Guard told CTV News no one was injured, there is no threat to the environment and they do not believe the vessel was damaged.

The freighter was travelling from Thunder Bay to Italy and was anchored overnight on Belle Isle.

This morning, when the crew set sail, they realized one of the thrusters was not operational and the ship ran aground.

A tugboat is currently attempting to loosen the ship but there is no estimate for when it will be freed.

Officials say because of where the vessel is there is no impact on the shipping lane.