Wheat field fire near Seaforth

Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the fire southeast of Seaforth, in the Municipality of West Perth, around 6 p.m. Thursday after the heat from a combine ignited a dry field of wheat.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and limit the damage to the combine and part of the wheat field, but no buildings.

Area farmers helped out, as well, disking the wheat stubble to expose soil to help slow the spread of the blaze.

There’s no damage estimate for what was lost yet, but there was some damage to the combine and some wheat lost in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

There is currently a fire ban in place for all of Perth County and Southwest Middlesex due to the dry conditions.

If there is no rain this week, Huron County fire chiefs say they may be implementing a fire ban, as well.

Perth County’s fire ban allows for backyard campfires in contained fire pits, but all other fires, are prohibited.