What you need to know before crossing Canada-US border Labour Day weekend

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding all travellers this upcoming Labour Day long weekend of what to expect when crossing the border.

More Windsor residents are crossing the border into Detroit now that COVID-19 travel restrictions have been loosened and the September long weekend is a popular time to head over.

The CBSA is working with government and industry partners to mitigate long border wait times, but officials say there are also things that travellers can do to make the process easier for themselves and other travellers.

Travellers can help reduce wait times at the border by coming prepared and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border. Over 1.4 million travellers successfully used the ArriveCAN app last week.

Canada-US Border at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)

Key tips for all travellers from the CBSA: