WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has released its “Return to School Guidelines” for the upcoming school year, to be discussed at their next board of trustees meeting on Aug. 31.

The 12-page document outlines everything from ventilation to cohorting and in-school activities.

Here’s what's coming back:

rotating schedule for high school, no cohorts

cafeterias (with physical distancing and two lunch breaks in high school)

“food events” like Pizza Day and nutrition programs

libraries and computer labs

lockers and cubbies

extra-curricular activities like sports and clubs

gyms, change rooms, weight room and physical education equipment

play structures reopening, and “shared materials” (ie. basketballs, soccer balls, etc.) allowed

singing allowed indoors plus music instruction with assigned instruments (excluding wind instruments)

Here’s what is still prohibited:

no parents allowed unless for urgent purpose

no field trips

no assemblies

food not for sale in cafeteria

no community use of schools

Here’s what isn’t changing:

elementary students in one cohort classroom

parents daily self-screening of elementary students

high school students complete daily online screening

cohorting elementary classes

staff to wear medical mask and eye protection

students Grade 1 > must wear mask indoors

all students must wear mask on buses

assigned entrances and exits

routine enhanced cleaning, with a daily focus on high touch points

Outbreaks:

determined (by WECHU) when two or more cases are linked

classroom cohorts considered “high risk” exposure if a case is identified

all staff and students should get a test

fully immunized staff or students won’t need to isolate

Ventilation:

all schools reviewed and up to date

high-grade filters installed and replaced routinely

HEPA filtration added to all schools without HVAC

all Kindergarten classes have HEPA filter systems added regardless of heating system

The document says elementary students will find out their teachers’ name beginning Sept. 2, which will include “first day procedures.”

High School students will get their timetable starting Sept. 3.

All details will be communicated either through the school or the families “mytools2go” account.

To read the entire document click here.