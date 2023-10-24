WINDSOR
Windsor

    • What to do with the big tomato?

    The Leamington Tomato tourist booth seen on June 3, 2019. (Courtesy Katherine Albuquerque) The Leamington Tomato tourist booth seen on June 3, 2019. (Courtesy Katherine Albuquerque)

    Leamington is going to review the condition of the big tomato in town.

    The tomato capital of Canada will begin a current state assessment Tuesday of the tourist stand.

    A release from the municipality indicated the structural integrity of the tomato will be assessed and some items removed.

    The aim is to understand if the current structure can be repaired, renewed or potentially relocated. 

