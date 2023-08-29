What to do with downed trees, waste after region's destructive storms
After powerful thunderstorms ripped through the region last week, municipalities are reminding residents of upcoming yard waste collection dates and special pick-ups.
Flooding from heavy rainfall in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday followed by severe storms on Thursday, with two tornadoes confirmed, left some residents with waterlogged belongings and downed trees and debris.
WINDSOR
The following are the upcoming regular dates and zones for yard waste collection:
- Wednesday, Sept. 6: Zone 1B
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Zone 2B
- Friday, Sept. 8: Zone 3B
- Saturday, Sept. 9: Zone 4B
- Tuesday Sept. 12: Zone 1A
- Wednesday, Sept. 13: Zone 2A
- Thursday, Sept. 14: Zone 3A
- Friday, Sept. 15: Zone 4A
To know what zone you are in, check the front cover of your collection calendar, contact 311, or check out the city’s Collection Schedule page.
The city notes only yard waste packaged in the following way will be collected:
- Place yard waste at the curb prior to 6 a.m. on your collection day
- Yard waste must be placed in an acceptable yard waste container, such as paper yard waste bags, garbage cans, cardboard boxes or roll-out carts; the weight of each item must not be more than 45 pounds/20 kilograms
- Branches must be 3 inches/7.6 centimetres in diameter or smaller, cut to 4 feet/1.2 metres in length and bundled. Please do not use wire to tie the bundles, and please do not use plastic bags.
“Given the recent storms occurred just before the upcoming regular yard waste collection cycle, we are reminding residents to put out any storm-related branches in the upcoming yard waste collection cycle,” environmental services manager Jim Leether said in a news release. “The City will also continue to monitor and assess the need for any further pickups as necessary.”
Any yard waste is also free to drop at the Public Drop-Off Depot, located at 3560 North Service Road East, each Monday (holiday excluded) to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The city is reminding residents that downed trees on private property are the responsibility of residents and private contractors.
If residents experienced basement flooding and need help with waste pick-up, the city asks them to call 311 Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to book a special flood collection. Any waste will need to be prepared safely and placed at the curb to be collected. The special flood collection will be available to book from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6.
TECUMSEH
The Town of Tecumseh will have a one-time roadside collection of downed branches starting Monday, Aug. 28. Residents are asked to bring branches to the curb or edge of the road without blocking roads or sidewalks enabling the Public Works department to progress across all five wards of the town. Collection in each area is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Branches in yard waste bags or containers will not be collected.
- Anything on private property is the responsibility of the resident to move to the roadside for pickup.
- If you would like to dispose of your tree debris, it can also be dropped off at EWSWA’s depot free of charge. Additional information on the drop-off locations and hours of service can be found on the EWSWA website: http://www.ewswa.org/.
- In addition to the roadside collection, the town is reminding residents to use caution with open-air fires and ensure compliance with local bylaws.
For residential properties:
- Burning of clean wood, branches and brush is permitted as outlined in Section 3(2) of the By-Law, linked here.
- No permit is required for fires not larger than 1 metre measured in any direction, burned between 11:00 am and midnight, located at least 4 metres away from a fence, structure or property line. Other restrictions apply as outlined in Section 3(3) of the By-Law.
- A permit from Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services is required for fires larger than the above, up to a maximum size of 4 metres measured in any direction, with the same additional restrictions in Section 3(3) of the By-Law.
For agricultural properties:
- Burning of clean wood, branches and brush is permitted as outlined in Section 5(1) of the By-Law.
A permit from Tecumseh Fire & Rescue Services is required.
LAKESHORE
Branches can be dropped off at:
- Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, 447 Renaud Line Road (northeast corner of property, adjacent to EMS station) from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Wednesday to Friday, and 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 2. Please note, the ATRC drop-off location will only be available until Saturday afternoon.
- Ontario Wood Fibre, 9400 County Road 42, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Small branches and sticks can also be disposed of during regular yard waste collection dates. Branches must be cut into 4-foot lengths and bundled together. Bundles must be less than 2 feet in diameter and not exceed 45 pounds. Large branches, trunks, and stumps will not be picked up.
Please do not pile trees and branches close to the edge of roads and on sidewalks/pathways.
For residents impacted by basement flooding, garbage can be disposed of during regular collection dates. All garbage must be bagged or put in appropriate containers. Construction material and demolition waste, such as drywall, will not be picked up. Restoration companies are required to collect and dispose of demolition debris.
ESSEX
In a letter posted to residents, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said GFL Environmental Inc. will be collecting additional items in the coming weeks during regularly scheduled garbage pick-up.
Collection specifications are available on the town’s website at www.essex.ca.
KINGSVILLE
GFL Environmental Inc. will be collecting additional garbage during regular pick-up for those who have experienced flooding. Additional garbage, including large items such as carpet and furniture, will be collected on the following dates:
- If you have Tuesday collection: Aug 29., 2023 and Sept. 5, 2023
- If you have Friday collection: Sept. 1, 2023 and Sept. 8, 2023
The town notes:
- Heavy items such as carpet and flooring must be divided into manageable bundles and tied/taped. Please ensure there are no nails or screw in flooring that may be a safety hazard to Collectors.
- Do not place garbage out in containers that are oversized and overweight.
- Containers cannot weigh over 20kg/45 lbs.
- Do not use plastic shopping bags or recyclable cardboard boxes.
- Items from property restoration companies will not be collected. It is the responsibility of the restoration company to dispose of these items.
Patience is appreciated as GFL crews make their way to the many properties across the region that have been affected by these unprecedented events. If items are not collected on your upcoming collection date, please leave them at the curb for future collection.
