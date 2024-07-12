WINDSOR
Windsor

    • What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory expanding operations

    What's Poppin' Popcorn Factory owners. (Source: Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce/X) What's Poppin' Popcorn Factory owners. (Source: Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce/X)
    

    What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory is moving its operations to a bigger facility in Oldcastle, Ont.

    The Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on X Friday afternoon.

    It added the move is for the business to focus on fundraising and mass production.

    A save the date was posted, telling the community to watch for a new outlet store in the area around Sept. 6, 2024.

