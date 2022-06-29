What's opened what's closed in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent on Canada Day
What's opened what's closed in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent on Canada Day
With the long weekend coming up, there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Friday, July 1:
OPEN:
- Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Windsor Crossings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grocery stores
- Select Beer Store locations
CLOSED:
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government officers
- Public Library branches
- LCBO stores
CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:
- 311 Customer Contact Centre: The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed . The contact centre will reopen on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online
- 211 Windsor-Essex: The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Friday
- Garbage and Recycling Collections: There will be no residential collection services on Friday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.
- Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots
- The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed.
- Parks and Recreation: Community centres and arenas will be closed on Friday, except for any already booked rentals or events.
- Sandpoint Beach will be open with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the park-based splash pads will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for afternoon recreational swimming.
- Lakeview Park Marina will be open during regular hours on Friday.
- Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4): The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park: Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be opening for the season on Monday, July 4 operating from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. daily until Labour Day weekend.
- Parking Enforcement: Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed/
- Museum Windsor: The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1, 2022.
- Transit Windsor: Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Canada Day. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed.
TOWN OF TECUMSEH SERVICES:
- Town Hall: The Town of Tecumseh offices will be closed on Friday, July 1 to celebrate the Canada Day holiday.
- Transit: There will be no transit service on Canada Day.
- Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex: The Arena and Administrative Office will be closed on Friday, July 1 for the Canada Day holiday.
- Garbage Collection: There are no changes to the Garbage Collection schedule.
COUNTY OF ESSEX SERVICES:
- Town Hall: Town Hall and Gesto offices will be closed for Canada Day.
MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT SERVICES:
- Town Hall: Municipal offices and most services will be closed Friday
- Cemetery Operations: Cemeteries staff will be available on call for funeral homes that need at-need lot sales or internment orders.
- RIDE CK: All Ride CK Transit services will not operate Friday.
- Emergency Services: Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialing “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Friday, re-opening on Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.
- Arts and Culture: Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Ridge House Museum, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace, will be closed Friday. The Milner House will be open 11-4.
- Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: Entegrus and the Public Utilities Commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.
- Health and Family Services Building: The Health and Family Services building will be closed Friday.
- Emergency Rapid Rehousing Program: During the evening, on weekends, and holidays, please call the after-hours Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent. This number is available 24/7.
- EarlyON: All EarlyON programs are closed Friday.
- Public Health King Street: Public Health King Street will be closed Friday, July 1. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.
- Pools – Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool and Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool will be open for a Free Rec Swim from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m., all other programming is cancelled. All outdoor pools will be closed.
- Arenas: All arenas are closed.
- Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.
- Waste and Recycling: Collection services will be delayed by one day for the whole week of July 4.
- Transfer Stations: The Harwich and Wallaceburg Transfer Stations will be closed Friday. All other transfer stations will be open during regular hours.
- Leaf and Yard Depots: All Leaf and Yard Depots will be closed.
- Chatham-Kent Tourism: CK Tourism will be closed. To access visitor information at any time, go to visitck.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border restrictions to re-enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to re-enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
NEW | 'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
INVESTIGATION | OPP officer contributed to Toronto's notorious tow truck industry, court hears
A decorated OPP officer became part of the problem of the GTA’s troubled tow truck industry when he played favourites and sent more than half a million dollars in tows to a tow truck company also featured in a reality TV show, according to a Superior Court justice.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Kitchener crash
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.
London
-
Listowel emergency room closed for part of long weekend
For the second time in two days, a Southwestern Ontario hospital has announced a temporary Emergency Room closure.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.
-
Family dog saved from $600,000 house fire in east London
London fire crews were able to knock down a blaze and save a family dog late Tuesday night.
Barrie
-
Rollover wreaked havoc on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte
A rollover in the northbound lanes on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte caused traffic chaos Wednesday morning.
-
Winning lotto ticket worth more than $600K sold in Simcoe County
Check your Lotto Max tickets because someone in Simcoe County is holding the winning numbers from Tuesday's draw worth more than half a million dollars.
-
Business owners urged to be vigilant with increasing catalytic converter thefts
Police in Barrie urge business owners to ensure their security measures are in good working order with the long weekend approaching and thieves targeting catalytic converters.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls following collision
A motor vehicle collision has closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
-
Suspect charged in connection with two break and enters, Sault police say
A 37-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges related to two break and enters from March following a police investigation.
Ottawa
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor
Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe is running to become the next mayor of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa ice cream shop closing on Canada Day over oppression of Indigenous peoples
"We choose not to celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression and genocide of Indigenous peoples of this land," Moo Shu Ice Cream said in a social media post.
Toronto
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
-
Ontario increases amount landlords can raise rent by highest level in a decade
Ontario is more than doubling the maximum rate a landlord can raise a tenant's rent next year – marking the highest rent increase guideline in the province in a decade.
-
Unsafe driving behaviours in Ontario, speeding on the rise: survey
Ontario’s roads are becoming increasingly unsafe, a new survey by CAA South Central Ontario has found.
Montreal
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
-
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
-
Montreal woman sentenced to jail time in U.S. for wildlife trafficking
A 27-year-old Montreal woman has been sentenced in New York State following her conviction of 'trafficking in protected wildlife,' according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered today during a regimental service in Halifax that recalled her brave actions.
-
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
Winnipeg
-
Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police
Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.
-
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
-
Researchers find llama's blood could hold key to 'super-immunity' against COVID-19, other viruses
Researchers suggest antibodies found in llama blood could lead to the development of a spray to immunize against COVID-19, SARS and other coronaviruses.
Calgary
-
Family of Terry Blanchette, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette ‘disappointed’ in parole eligibility change
A woman related to two Alberta murder victims is speaking out in the wake of a decision that transformed the parole eligibility for Canada’s multiple killers.
-
'Absolute carnage': Thunderstorm damages buildings, topples trees outside Calgary
A severe thunderstorm only lasted about 10 minutes, but Nathan Canning says that was enough time to blow the entire roof off his Quonset barn and cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to his Langdon property.
-
Calgary teen charged in alleged murder-for-hire attempt
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 16-year-old has been charged following an investigation into reports the teen had tried to hire someone to commit a murder for them.
Edmonton
-
Guilty verdict for man who killed 1-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan
Damien Christopher Starrett was found guilty of killing his one-year-old son Ares Starrett and assaulting another child in a Fort Saskatchewan home on Nov. 23, 2019.
-
Sherman determined to be UCP leader even though his membership waiver was rejected
Former Alberta Liberal Leader Raj Sherman drove up to the podium in a red pickup wrapped in blue graphics Wednesday where he announced his desire to lead the UCP.
-
Family, friends continue to search for 13-year-old Edmonton girl
The search for the 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Edmonton last Friday continued on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Assault victim dies of injuries, becoming Vancouver's 7th homicide of the year
A 56-year-old man is dead and a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Vancouver's seventh homicide of the year.
-
Investigators still on scene after deadly bank robbery on Vancouver Island
Saanich police set up a command centre Wednesday morning at the scene of Tuesday’s deadly shootout following a bank robbery.
-
Fatal crash between semi-truck, cyclist in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist in downtown Vancouver.