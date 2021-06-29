WINDSOR, ONT. -- CITY OF WINDSOR:

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in observance of the Canada Day holiday. These closures are in addition to those set out in our ongoing reduced services protocol due to COVID-19. City Council’s meeting schedule is unaffected by the holiday, and the next regular meeting will be held online on Monday, July 5, 2021.

For a full summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19, please see Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update on City of Windsor Services.

311 Customer Contact Centre:

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Reduced hours resume on Friday, July 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex:

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Thursday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections:

There will be no residential collection services on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Residential garbage and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2021-2022 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots:

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (holidays excepted).

Parks and Recreation:

Community centres, arenas and pools will be closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, except for the H4 program as detailed below. Beginning July 5, 2021, day camp programming is available at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre and Windsor Water World. Please register online at www.ActiveWindsor.ca to secure a spot, as space is limited.

Sandpoint Beach will be opening for the season on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and will be open on Canada Day, weather and water quality permitting. The municipal outdoor pools will open for the season on Monday, July 5, 2021, weather permitting. Outdoor pools will be available by appointment only, and spots can be booked online at www.ActiveWindsor.ca beginning June 28, 2021.

Lakeview Park Marina will be open on Canada Day.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4):

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Canada Day to offer services for single men and women experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park:

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Parking Enforcement:

There will be no parking enforcement on Thursday, July 1, 2021, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library:

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Museum Windsor:

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are currently closed due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Transit Windsor:

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

For more information on municipal services, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.

TOWN OF TECUMSEH:

The Town of Tecumseh offices will be closed on Thursday, July 1 to celebrate the Canada Day holiday.

As a reminder, all Town facilities are closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. Staff at both Town Hall and Tecumseh Arena are available by phone or email during regular office hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. A complete Staff Directory is available on the Town’s website at “Contact Us.” The Town’s website also offers online services and payments.

Payments may be dropped off at the Town Hall using the secure drop box located beside the new main entrance on Lesperance Road – please clearly include your contact information (e.g. name, address, tax roll number, application and/or other identifying details to assist staff).

Tecumseh Transit:

There will be no transit service on Canada Day. Information on the transit bus schedule and route map is available on the Town’s website.

Recycling and yard waste collection:

Garbage Collection is moved to Friday, July 2, 2021 due to the Canada Day Holiday.

Information on this and all Town of Tecumseh news and events is available at www.tecumseh.ca, Twitter (@TownofTecumseh), and Facebook (Town of Tecumseh).

MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT:

Municipal offices and most services will be closed July 1 in recognition of Canada Day.

Cemetery Operations: Cemetery staff will be on call for funeral homes who require at-need sales.

Ride CK: Public transit services will not be running on July 1. However, the Seasonal Bus Route S1 (Beach Bus to Mitchell’s Bay and Erieau) WILL be running on Canada Day.

Emergency Services: Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialling “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Thursday, July 1, re-opening on Friday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Arts and Culture: Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent

Museum, Thames Art Gallery, ARTspace, Milner Heritage House and Ridge House Museum will be closed July 1.

Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: PUC will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

Health and Family Services Building: The Health and Family Services building will be closed July 1, including the offices of Employment and Social Services, Housing Services, Child Care and Early Years, and Public Health. The Employment Resource Centres located at 240 King St. W., Chatham and 786 Dufferin Avenue, Wallaceburg are closed on July 1, and will reopen on July 2 for phone appointments by calling 519-436-1123 during normal business hours.

Emergency Rapid Rehousing Program: The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

EarlyON and Child Care Subsidy: Is closed July 1.

Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed July 1. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.

Libraries:

All public libraries will be closed July 1.

Provincial Offences Court will be closed July 1. Regular business hours 8:30-4:30 p.m. will resume on July 2.

Recreation Services:

Pools: The Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool, Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool and the 7 outdoor pools located in Chatham (3), Dresden, Ridgetown, Thamesville and Tilbury will be closed July 1

Arenas: All arenas are closed.

Waste and Recycling: Curbside garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting July 1 for the remainder of the week. Please refer to the Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.

Transfer Stations: The Wallaceburg Transfer Station will be closed Thursday, July 1. All other transfer stations will be open regular hours and will not be affected by the holiday.

Leaf and Yard Depots: All Leaf & Yard Depots will be closed Thursday, July 1.

Chatham-Kent Tourism: CK Tourism will be closed July 1. To access visitor information at any time, please visit www.visitck.ca.