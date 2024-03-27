What’s open/closed for Easter weekend 2024

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend March 29-April 1, 2024.

OPEN:

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Walmart is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Some grocery stores are open with holiday hours.

CLOSED:

Devonshire Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Tecumseh Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Some grocery stores

Banks

Government offices

LCBO and Beer Store locations

City of Windsor Holiday Hours for Easter Weekend

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Friday, March 29, 2024, and Monday, April 1, 2024, in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays. The meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee that would regularly be held on Monday will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, March 29, 2024, and Monday, April 1, 2024. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Friday, March 29, 2024, and Monday, April 1, 2024. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your current Waste Collection Calendar, (2024-2025 calendar takes effect on April 1), or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, March 29, 2024, and Monday, April 1, 2024.

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, customer care centres, arenas, and Central Registration and Booking will be closed on Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31, 2024, except for pre-booked rentals or events.

In accordance with the school calendar, the Afterschool Program will not run on Friday March 29, and Monday April 1, 2024.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed on Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31, 2024; and the facility will be open regular operating hours on Saturday, March 30, and Monday, April 1, 2024.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be offering special hours over the Easter weekend. Adventure Bay will be open on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, April 1, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The park will have extended hours on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adventure Bay will be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week, including the four-day Easter weekend, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All branches of the Windsor Public Library (WPL) will be closed on Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31; and Monday, April 1, 2024. Budimir, Central and Riverside branches will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while all other WPL branches will be closed) on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

Museum Windsor locations are closed on Mondays; the Chimczuk Museum will also be closed on Friday, March 29, 2024; and The Maison François Baby House will be closed on Friday, March 29; Saturday, March 30; and Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Good Friday, March 29, and Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. Buses are operating on the regular schedule on Saturday, March 30, and Monday, April 1, 2024. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Good Friday, March 29, and Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024; regular hours apply on Saturday, March 30, and Monday, April 1, 2024.