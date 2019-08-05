

The August long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the region.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

Some malls, including Devonshire Mall

Grocery stores

City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses

Movie theatres

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations

Closed

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

City hall

The City of Windsor's offices and the 3-11 Call Centre are both closed Monday for the civic holiday.

There will be no residential garbage or recycle pick-up — collection services will be delayed by one day.

The city's Public Drop-off on Central Ave is closed.

If you need to cool down, all of the city's outdoor pools are open from 1:30pm to 4:30pm while Adventure Bay is welcoming swimmers from 10am to 8pm.

Sandpoint Beach is open as well from 1pm to 7pm, but swimming is not recommended.

All Windsor Public Library locations are closed.

Transit Windsor buses will be running on their Sunday/Holiday schedule.