What’s open and closed Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex

Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed as Windsor-Essex commemorates and remembers veterans on Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11:

Open:

Schools

Shopping malls

LCBO - Stores will open at 12 p.m until 9 p.m.

Grocery stores

Closed:

Banks

Federal government offices

Canada Post

City of Windsor Holiday Hours for Remembrance Day

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed in observance of Remembrance Day.

Learn more about the City of Windsor’s Remembrance Day program, including virtual and in-person observances.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Remembrance Day, and some City services may be altered or delayed. Learn more about what's open and closed here: https://t.co/qPfEuoBvx6 #YQG pic.twitter.com/RSjB5KXS05 — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) November 7, 2022

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. The customer contact centre will reopen on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Friday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential collection services will proceed on their regular schedule for the week of November 11, 2022. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will not be delayed. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front-end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, the administration office will be closed, and recycle box and collection calendar distribution will be unavailable there.

Parks and Recreation

All community and customer care centres and arenas are open on Remembrance Day, November 11, 2022, including the H4 program (as noted below).

The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open regular hours.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including November 11, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Remembrance Day.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be open with free admission on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor’s city buses are operating on the weekday schedule on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Reminder: The currently suspended Tunnel Bus service resumes November 27, 2022.) The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.