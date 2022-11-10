What’s open and closed Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed as Windsor-Essex commemorates and remembers veterans on Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11:
Open:
- Schools
- Shopping malls
- LCBO - Stores will open at 12 p.m until 9 p.m.
- Grocery stores
Closed:
- Banks
- Federal government offices
- Canada Post
City of Windsor Holiday Hours for Remembrance Day
City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed in observance of Remembrance Day.
Learn more about the City of Windsor’s Remembrance Day program, including virtual and in-person observances.
311 Customer Contact Centre
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. The customer contact centre will reopen on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.
211 Windsor-Essex
The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Friday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
Garbage and Recycling Collections
Residential collection services will proceed on their regular schedule for the week of November 11, 2022. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will not be delayed. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front-end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots
The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, the administration office will be closed, and recycle box and collection calendar distribution will be unavailable there.
Parks and Recreation
All community and customer care centres and arenas are open on Remembrance Day, November 11, 2022, including the H4 program (as noted below).
The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open regular hours.
Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)
The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including November 11, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed.
Parking Enforcement
Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Public Library
All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Remembrance Day.
Museum Windsor
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be open with free admission on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Transit Windsor
Transit Windsor’s city buses are operating on the weekday schedule on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Reminder: The currently suspended Tunnel Bus service resumes November 27, 2022.) The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals look to extend House hours, citing Conservative obstruction
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.
Tropical Storm Nicole topples Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.
BREAKING | Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Tim Hortons soup recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Certain batches of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup has been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein — bugs.
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
Alberta received no help from Ottawa to clear protesters blockading the main border crossing with the United States until after the crisis had passed, a public inquiry investigating the federal use of the Emergencies Act heard Thursday.
Kitchener
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
-
Armed teens who allegedly demanded customers buy things for them in Kitchener store arrested
Waterloo regional police say they have arrested three teens who allegedly attempted to force customers of a Kitchener store to buy things for them at gunpoint.
London
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
-
Horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
At least one horse was able to escape a barn fire in Thorndale Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and District Chief Ken Armstrong said, “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames.”
-
Drugs and cash seized in downtown London bust
Just over $14,000 in drugs has been seized by London police after a bust by the Community Foot Patrol Unit.
Barrie
-
Here's why the City of Barrie says your yard waste hasn't been collected
Bags of leaves are piled up at the end of driveways across Barrie as the city deals with yard waste collection delays.
-
Simcoe County man arrested in cross-border cybercrime investigation
A Bradford man faces several weapons-related charges in connection with a cross-border ransomware investigation.
-
Drive-thru holiday experience in Barrie
More than one million twinkling, colourful lights will illuminate Springwater Provincial Park starting next Friday, Nov. 18.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
-
Tim Hortons soup recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Certain batches of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup has been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein — bugs.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Ottawa braces for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
Expect some significant rainfall in Ottawa this weekend after another stretch of unseasonably warm November weather.
Toronto
-
Plane loops across Toronto area for nearly four hours in middle of night
A plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
-
'There were no other options left:' Inside Ontario's bid to end the education walkout
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was staring down a gathering storm of indefinite school closures, a new law nobody obeyed and warnings of widespread, economy-disrupting work stoppages when he decided last weekend that there was only one way out.
-
Toronto home prices have fallen 'substantially,' RBC says. This is when they could bottom out
Activity in Toronto's housing market appears to be levelling off. But a new national report from RBC suggests that property values in the city and across Canada are still falling, albeit at a slower pace.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
Environment Canada says the Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early this morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system makes its way to the East Coast this weekend.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll increases by 24: weekly report
The Manitoba government’s weekly report says the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped from last week, but 24 new deaths related to the virus have been reported.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
Banff bison pilot program takes off as population swells
Parks Canada says a campaign to re-introduce bison into Banff National Park is paying off as the original population of 16 animals has grown to approximately 80.
-
Body found in burning vehicle outside Calgary
A body was found inside a burning car east of Calgary Tuesday morning and an autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
Alberta received no help from Ottawa to clear protesters blockading the main border crossing with the United States until after the crisis had passed, a public inquiry investigating the federal use of the Emergencies Act heard Thursday.
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
A fake e-transfer scam has defrauded Edmontonians thousands of dollars, police say
A man is accused of defrauding online sellers of thousands of dollars by fooling them with a fake e-transfer.
Vancouver
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. officials providing update on recovery
The B.C. government is providing an update on flood recovery work in Abbotsford on Thursday, nearly a year after the intense storms that devastated parts of the community.
-
Findings of misconduct probe that cleared VPD officer may be 'incorrect,' commissioner says
A retired judge has been asked to review an internal disciplinary proceeding at the Vancouver Police Department that cleared one of its officers of misconduct.
-
LIVE @ 12:15 PT
LIVE @ 12:15 PT | Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.