What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Windsor

As Windsor residents mark the start of 2023, there are some closures to keep in mind due to the statutory holiday in the province.

Here is a list of what is open and closed in Windsor on New Year’s Day in 2023.

OPEN:

Some pharmacies (Check your local location for holiday hours)

Gas stations and convenient stores

Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas

Imagine Cinemas Lakeshore

Adventure Bay Water Park

CLOSED:

Banks and Canada Post offices

All LCBOs and Beer Stores

Most grocery stores

Government offices

Public library branches

Devonshire Mall

Tecumseh Mall

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall

CITY OF WINDSOR

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for (belated) New Year’s Day. The first City Council meeting of the New Year will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, and the first meeting of the Development & Heritage Standing Committee (normally first Monday of the month) will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday; however, due to the holidays, the contact centre will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the holiday period.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day each week during the holiday period. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Christmas tree and yard waste collections will take place the week of Jan. 17, 2023, in “A” zones and the week of Jan. 24, 2023, in “B” zones. (Please refer to your collection calendar.)

Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages. Note: Please keep your 2022-2023 collection schedule, as it remains in effect until March 31, 2023.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East are closed to the public on Monday, January 2, 2023; as well as being regularly closed on Sundays.

Parks and Recreation

Our winter 2023 programming session will begin on Jan. 9, 2023. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161 for more details and to register.

Community centres will be closed from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, except for the H4 program as noted below. Please contact your community centre for additional holiday hours.

All arenas closed at 2 p.m. on December 31, 2022, and reopen January 2, 2023, for regular rentals.

WFCU Centre Pool

WFCU Centre will be open regular hours over the holidays for pool reservation and previously scheduled rentals only, with the exception of:

Closed on January 1, 2023

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC)

The WIATC will be open with adjusted hours from Dec. 24, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca and click on “Swim Schedule” for details.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open to offer services for people experiencing homelessness during its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for modified hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

From Dec. 24, to Jan. 8, 2023, Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily with the exception of Dec. 25, 2022, when the park is closed.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on December 26 and 27, 2022, and on January 2, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

Windsor Public Library (WPL) holiday hours are as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023: All locations closed.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023: All locations closed.

Museum Windsor (Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House)

Holiday hours for the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are as follows:

Chimczuk Museum:

Jan, 1 and 2, 2022 – Closed

Regular hours resume Jan. 3, 2023.

François Baby House:

Jan. 1 to 2, 2022 – Closed

Regular hours resume Jan. 3, 2023.

Transit Windsor

Throughout the holiday season, Transit Windsor reminds patrons to check our holiday transit schedule online for details on adjusted holiday bus service. Bus schedules and route maps may be found at www.TransitWindsor.ca online.

There will be no Tunnel Bus service on Jan. 1, 2023.

Transit Windsor customer service located at 300 Chatham Street West will be operating for customer support and sales over the holidays as follows:

Jan. 1, 2023, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For further assistance, please contact Transit Windsor at 519-944-4111.

For more information on City of Windsor services, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.