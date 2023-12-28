What’s open and closed New Year's weekend in Windsor

As Windsor residents get ready to ring in the new year, there are a few closures to keep in mind this holiday weekend.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (SUNDAY, DEC. 31)

OPEN

Windsor Crossing (open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Devonshire Mall (open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Tecumseh Mall (open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

LCBO locations (open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

The Beer Store (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

Grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED

Municipal offices

Windsor Public Library

Banks

NEW YEAR’S DAY (MONDAY, JAN. 1)

OPEN

Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Windsor Public Library

Windsor Crossing

Devonshire Mall

Tecumseh Mall

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday Jan. 1, 2024 for New Year’s Day. The first City Council meeting of the New Year will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, and the first meeting of the Development & Heritage Standing Committee (normally first Monday of the month) will be held on Monday, Jan. 8.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; however, due to the holidays, the contact centre will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the holiday period.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day each week during the holiday period. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Christmas tree and yard waste collections will take place the week of Jan. 15 in “A” zones and the week of Jan. 22 in “B” zones. (Please refer to your collection calendar.)

Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages. Note: Please keep your collection schedule, as it remains in effect until March 31, 2024.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East are closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024; as well as being regularly closed on Sundays.

Parks and Recreation

Our winter programming session will begin on Jan. 14. Please visit their website or call 519-255-1161 for more details and to register.

Community centres will be closed from Dec. 31, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024.

All arenas closed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and reopen Jan. 2, 2024, for regular rentals.

WFCU Centre Pool

WFCU Centre will be open regular hours over the holidays for pool reservation and previously scheduled rentals only, with the exception of closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1.

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC)

The WIATC will be open with adjusted hours from Dec. 24, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte St. E. (Windsor Water World) will be open to offer services for people experiencing homelessness during its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for modified hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

From Dec. 27, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024, Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Jan. 1. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab online.

Windsor Public Library

All locations will be closed on Jan. 1, however, the library is always open online.

Museum Windsor (Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House)

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will both be closed on Jan. 1 with regular hours resuming Jan. 2.

Transit Windsor

Throughout the holiday season, Transit Windsor reminds patrons to check the city’s holiday transit schedule online for details on adjusted holiday bus service. Bus schedules and route maps may be found at www.TransitWindsor.ca online.

There will be no Tunnel Bus service on Jan. 1, 2024.

Transit Windsor customer service located at 300 Chatham Street West will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

For further assistance, please contact Transit Windsor at 519-944-4111.

For more information on City of Windsor services, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.