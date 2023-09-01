What's open and closed Labour Day weekend in Windsor-Essex
Summer is winding down and there are a number of closures to look out for over the Labour Day long weekend.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday, Sept. 4.
OPEN:
Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Windsor Crossings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery stores
Select Beer Store locations
CLOSED:
Post offices
Banks
Government offices
Public Library branches
LCBO
CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:
City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of the Labour Day holiday. The next City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
311 Customer Contact Centre
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.
211 Windsor-Essex
The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
Garbage and Recycling Collections
There will be no residential collection services on Monday, September 4, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots
The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023. Regular summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).
Parks and Recreation
Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, except for any already booked rentals or events.
Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools will be closed for the season beginning Monday, September 4, 2023. Park-based splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The WFCU Centre Community Pool and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on September 4, 2023.
The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool and fitness centre will be closed on September 4, 2023.
On Monday, September 4, 2023, Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office and fuel dock will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the launch ramps will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)
The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including September 4, 2023, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed.
Parking Enforcement
Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Public Library
All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, to celebrate Labour Day.
Museum Windsor
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 4, 2023.
Transit Windsor
Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Labour Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.
