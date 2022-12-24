What’s open and closed in Windsor, Ont. this holiday weekend

With the Christmas weekend finally upon us, Windsorites are looking forward to much needed time with family and friends.

But in case you need to run out over the next three days, you may be wondering what stores are open and what services are operating.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor this holiday weekend.

Christmas Eve – Saturday, December 24

LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open until 6 p.m.

Devonshire Mall is opened from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is opened from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets is opened from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Banks, government offices and post offices will be closed

Grocery stores are open (call ahead or check their website for specific hours)

Pharmacies are open (call ahead or check their website for specific hours)

Windsor Public Library is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Windsor Transit operating on a Sunday schedule, no Tunnel Bus Service

WFCU Centre Pool is opened until 2 p.m.

City of Windsor offices are closed

Arenas close at 2 p.m.

Community centres are closed, excluding the H4 program

Christmas Day – Sunday, December 25

Banks, government offices and post offices will be closed

Devonshire Mall is closed

Tecumseh Mall is closed

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets is closed

All LCBO locations are closed

All Beer Store locations are closed

Most grocery stores are closed (call ahead or check their website for specific hours)

Windsor Transit operating on a holiday schedule, no Tunnel Bus Service

Windsor Public Library is closed

WFCU Centre Pool is closed

City of Windsor offices are closed

All arenas are closed

Community centres are closed, excluding the H4 program

Most pharmacies are closed (call ahead or check their website for specific hours)

Boxing Day – Monday, December 26