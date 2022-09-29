What’s open and closed in Windsor on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Friday, Sept. 30.
The day, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day, is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.
“We turn to nature to heal. Come to the forest and heal from the past, so that we can walk together in peace. Remember our children and learn from the past,” said Theresa Sims, Indigenous Storyteller for the City of Windsor.
The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.
CTVNewsWindsor.ca looks at what's open and closed in Windsor for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30:
OPEN
MALLS & GROCERY STORES
Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours on Friday.
LCBO
LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Friday and closing at their usual hours.
SCHOOLS
Schools will be open.
CLOSED
CANADA POST
There will be no Canada Post service on Friday.
BANKS
Banks will be closed on Friday.
CITY OF WINDSOR EVENTS AND SERVICES
City of Windsor Free Community Gathering
The City of Windsor, in partnership with Theresa Sims, traditional Indigenous Knowledge Keeper and Elder, and inaugural Indigenous Storyteller for the City, will present a special community gathering at the Ojibway Prairie Complex on Friday, Sept 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to include:
- Theresa Sims sharing culture and tradition through songs, drumming and stories
- Display of the “Every Child Matters” banner/flag on the Ojibway Nature Centre
- Ojibway Nature Centre Colouring Books, illustrated by Mariah Alexander
- Hands-on ‘Snake Talk’ with Naturalist and Outreach Coordinator Karen Cedar
- Guided Nature Walks at the Ojibway at 11 a.m. and noon
- Indian tacos, scone dogs, wild rice, corn on the cob, salad, 3 sisters soup, fruit bowls, and smoothies (while supplies last)
- Marty Gervais, Windsor’s Poet Laureate Emeritus, sharing poems from the
- Walk in the Woods: Portrait of the Ojibway Prairie Complex anthology
- Booth from St. Clair College Indigenous Student Services
Museum Windsor – Chimczuk Museum
Museum Windsor will be open and offering free admission on Sept. 30. The Chimczuk Museum, located at 401 Riverside Drive West, includes the Original Peoples Culture and Legacy Gallery. At the north end of the main floor concourse, this space reflects the culture, heritage and contemporary issues of the local First Nations and Métis communities. It also provides an open and flexible gathering space for programming. This exhibit was developed in consultation with Walpole Island Heritage Centre, Caldwell First Nation, Turtle Island-Aboriginal Education Centre at the University of Windsor, Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre and other local community organizations. Features of the exhibition include Creation Stories, Treaties, Residential Schools and 60s Scoop, Language Revitalization, Missing and Murdered Women, Medicine Wheel Teachings, and Cultural Expressions.
Windsor Public Library
All branches of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Sept. 30, however displays of Indigenous content and resources will be featured at all branches and online at the Digital Branch throughout the week. Staff have prepared a video on Truth and Reconciliation and offer the following opportunities for community engagement:
As of Sept. 12, customers are now able to pick up a heart kit at Riverside Branch to take home and bring back, or create a heart in branch to plant outside in the Heart Garden.
Starting Sept. 26, stop by Fontainebleau for a Dreamcatcher Take and Make Kit.
On Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., visit Budimir Branch for the first monthly Snack and a Story where they pair a book and a special recipe; in honour of Truth and Reconciliation this month, they will be reading Fry Bread by Kevin Noble and making the recipe from the book. Registration is required and opens on September 21. Later that evening, starting at 6:00 p.m., join Ms. Kate at Riverside Branch for a special Indigenous voices story time session.
On Sept. 29, pick up a Spirit Bear Activity Pack from the Chisholm Branch, then head over to Bridgeview Branch at 4:30 p.m. for Art Club to make musical instruments, or anytime for a Drum Take and Make Kit.
For more information about these Windsor Public Library programs, and to find any last-minute additions or alterations, please view their calendar of events.
Downloadable Ojibway Nature Centre Colouring Book
The Healthy Headwaters Lab (HNL) at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, University of Windsor presents the Ojibway Nature Centre Colouring Book illustrated by Maria Alexander (Baashkooniingad Kwe, which means “buds on the tree beginning to open woman”) an Indigenous artist from Bkejwanong. This project was a partnership between the Ojibway Nature Centre and HHL’s Ode’imin circle; to re-introduce Indigenous knowledge and art to the Ojibway Nature Centre. Through this colouring book, Mariah’s art, and the inclusion of Anishinaabe words, HHL hopes this colouring book will help fill the gap in Indigenous knowledge, and introduce a new generation to the rich Indigenous culture found in Windsor.
At the Corporation of the City of Windsor
The City has encouraged all municipal staff to use the week of Sept. 26 to focus on the importance of reconciliation and take steps to learn about and acknowledge the past through various opportunities for participation, including:
Raising the “Every Child Matters” flag at Charles Clark Square on Sept. 27 at noon, with the mayor, members of City Council, and staff of the City Hall campus invited to attend.
Windsor City Hall is being illuminated orange from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.
Flags at City facilities will be lowered to half-mast Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.
City staff will be encouraged to wear orange on Sept. 29 to acknowledge the tragic legacy of residential schools, and to honour the victims, families, friends, and intergenerational Survivors.
City departments will take time on Sept. 29 to discuss how City services, programs and infrastructure could help address Truth and Reconciliation.
Five-day film festival and other learning opportunities online through the week;
Transit Windsor will tie orange ribbons to bus mirrors and program head signs on buses with #everychildmatters Friday. Additionally, staff will wear orange ribbons, with on-board announcements recognizing the day and the significance of the ribbons.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' arrested in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' was arrested in Nova Scotia on Wednesday on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanes
A family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The family of Hae Min Lee is appealing a judge's decision to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed
The family of Hae Min Lee is appealing a Maryland judge's decision to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was accused of killing the teen and served more than 20 years in prison before his release last week, according to a court document filed Wednesday.
Why stores start selling Christmas stuff in September
You may not be anywhere close to ready for the holidays — but retail chains certainly are. Christmas trees are already on sales floors at retailers such as Costco and Lowe's.
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
NATO said Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of the 30-member-countries organization as it suggested that damage to two gas pipelines off Denmark and would-be member Sweden in international waters in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage.
Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
Russia on Friday will formally annex parts of Ukraine where separation 'referendums' received approval, the Kremlin's spokesman said, confirming the expectations of Ukrainian and Western officials who have denounced the Moscow-managed votes as illegal, forced and rigged.
Kitchener
-
The long fight to change the name of Puslinch Ont.’s Swastika Trail
A controversial Puslinch, Ont. street is getting a new name.
-
Christi Belcourt exhibit opens in Waterloo
Wilfrid Laurier University is hosting an art exhibit of works by Métis artist and advocate Christi Belcourt.
-
Baden woman’s death being investigated as homicide
The death of an 88-year-old woman in Baden, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.
London
-
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
-
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
-
Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
Barrie
-
Caledon crash sends six men to hospital: three with serious injuries
Police and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 10 at Old School Road early Thursday morning.
-
New haven for Youth Haven
Youth Haven is launching a capital campaign called "New Haven for Youth Haven" with the support of the Simcoe County Home Builders Association.
-
Admissions still on hold at Collingwood's Sunset Manor more than one year later
When hospitals across the province are trying to free up space and find accommodations for seniors at long-term care homes, Sunset Manor in Collingwood hasn't been able to accept new residents for more than a year.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
-
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
-
Wanted man known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 48-year-old man currently serving time for extortion, criminal harassment and death threats.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate, his office said Thursday.
-
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
Toronto
-
Ontario plans to extend life of Pickering nuclear plant, eyes refurbishment
Ontario says it plans to extend the life of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station by one year.
-
Toronto restaurateur just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
The 37-year-old Toronto restaurant owner came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball when Judge went deep in the seventh inning.
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
Montreal
-
Anglade calls for immediate removal of Boulet as minister
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade feels Jean Boulet can no longer remain Minister of Immigration, Employment, Labour and Social Solidarity because of his comments on immigration.
-
Quebec election: What are the five main parties promising ahead of Oct. 3 vote?
The Quebec election is on Oct. 3, and for the first time, five parties have a chance of winning at least one seat in the 125-seat legislature. Here is where the parties stand on some major themes.
-
Parti Quebecois leads the field in most donations during the campaign
Since the beginning of the election campaign, the Parti Québécois (PQ) has benefited the most from the financial generosity of its supporters, according to data provided by Élections Québec.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'We lost everything': Couple’s home the only one destroyed in Cape Breton community
In a community largely untouched by Fiona’s wrath, what happened to Janasta and Vincent Chaisson’s mobile home shows how random destruction can seem.
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' arrested in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' was arrested in Nova Scotia on Wednesday on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing for Winnipeg man who admitted to fatally stabbing daughter begins
A sentencing hearing is to be held today for a Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
'We weren't heard:' Northern Manitoba mom claims health-care negligence after daughter’s near-death experience
A mother from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba is sharing her and her family’s experience at the isolated community’s nursing station, claiming their concerns about their daughter’s breathing were not listened to until the situation became critical.
-
Harvest behind schedule in Manitoba due to wet year
The race is on to get crops off the field and in the bin, as a slow start to the growing season and wet fall weather have delayed this year's harvest.
Calgary
-
Child fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into a suspected Thursday morning homicide of a child in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Collision in southeast Calgary leaves motorcyclist dead
A section of Stoney Trail in Calgary's southeast was shut down for hours Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
-
Calgary high-risk offender, released a week ago, wanted on warrants
Last week, Calgary police announced 23-year-old Paul Algino Barrett was being released. Now they say he is being sought for violating his probation.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after 5-vehicle collision in Mill Woods
A 90-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Mill Woods Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta doctors reach agreement with government: sources
Alberta doctors have ratified a proposed agreement with the provincial government.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier and a bit 'cooler' today
After three straight days of 25+ C highs, we're "cooling" to highs in the low 20s today and Friday.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.
-
Man who allegedly robbed gas station with 'large sword' arrested, Abbotsford police say
An Abbotsford man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a gas station in the city while armed with "a large sword" this week.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.