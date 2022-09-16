What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral

The federal government said that Monday, Sept. 19 will be a holiday and a national day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the United Kingdom.

However, the Ontario government announced it will not be a holiday in the province.

While Sept. 19 is not a statutory holiday, businesses in Windsor-Esse may still choose to recognize the day of mourning, so it’s best to check ahead and confirm if it will be open or not.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 19:

Open:

Schools

Shopping malls

Banks

LCBO

Grocery stores

Closed:

Federal government offices

City of Windsor administrative offices

Canada Post

City of Windsor events and closures:

As an important update to the City’s commemoration program, please note that the Public Viewing of the Queen’s Funeral will take place beginning at 5:45 a.m. (EST) outside at City Hall Square. The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, the historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned. The City has partnered with Element Entertainment / NXT Level to host an outdoor public screening. Residents are asked to bring their own lawn chair. The lobby of City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to allow residents to sign the book of condolences. The Windsor Police Service Honour Guard will continue to flank the book throughout the day on Monday.

Please note the following service information in regards to closures:

350 City Hall Square West and 400 City Hall Square East

The lobby of 350 City Hall Square west will be open for condolence book signing but regular administrative services will be closed Monday.

Service Ontario offices located in the 400 building will be open Monday, but Service Canada and City service offices will be closed.

Provincial Offences Court

Windsor/Essex Provincial Offences courts will be running as scheduled. If you have a court date for September 19, 2022 please ensure you attend court as indicated on your summons or court notice.

Court counter services will also be open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Regular operations will be maintained, there will be no change to garbage and recycling collection. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

Regular operations will be maintained, there will be no change to the depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East. Regular summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks and Recreation

Community and Customer Care Centres and Arenas will be open on Monday, September 19, 2022, including the H4 program (as noted below).

The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open.

Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office and fuel dock will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the launch ramps will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including September 19, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses will operate on the normal Monday schedule. There will be no reduction in transit service on the 19th.

With files from CTVNews.ca.