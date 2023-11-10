What’s open and closed for Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex

Remembrance Day is Saturday, Nov. 11 with several local activies planned, but some federal and provincial offices will observe the day on Monday, Nov. 13. Residents from throughout Windsor-Essex gather around the Cenotaph outside Windsor's city hall for a Remembrance Day ceremony on the corner of Goyeau St. and University Ave. E. Saturday November 11, 2017. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

Open:

• Schools (Nov. 13)

• Shopping malls

• LCBO - Stores will open at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Nov. 13

• Grocery stores

Closed:

• Banks

• Federal government offices

• Canada Post

CITY OF WINDSOR MUNICIPAL SERVICES

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in belated observance of Remembrance Day. The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

Learn more about the City of Windsor’s Remembrance Day program, including virtual and in-person observances.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential collection services will proceed on their regular schedule and will not be delayed for the week of Nov. 13, 2023. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Monday, November 13, 2023; however, the administration office will be closed with recycle-box and collection-calendar distribution unavailable there on Monday.

Parks and Recreation

All community and customer care centres and arenas will be open.

The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open regular hours on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office, fuel dock and the launch ramps are closed for the season.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Saturday, November 11, 2023, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in observance of Remembrance Day. All branches will be operating as usual on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be open with free admission on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Saturday schedule on Remembrance Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.

CHATHAM-KENT MUNICIPAL SERVICES

Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday, Nov. 13 in recognition of Remembrance Day.

Other services are scheduled as follows:

Cemetery Operations: Cemetery staff will be available on call for funeral homes that need at-need lot sales or internment orders.

RIDE CK: All Ride CK Transit services will be operating on Monday, November 13.

Emergency Services: Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialling “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Monday, November 13, and re-opening on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:30 am.

Arts and Culture: CKTickets/Box Office, Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Milner Heritage House, Ridge House Museum, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace, will be closed Monday, November 13.

Service Ontario: Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed on Monday, November 13.

Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: Entegrus and the Public Utilities Commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

Fleet Services: Fleet Services located at 50 Siemens Drive will be closed Monday, November 13.

Employment and Social Services: Employment and Social Services will be closed Monday, November 13. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Housing Services: Housing Services will be closed on Monday, November 13.

EarlyON: All EarlyON programs are closed on Monday, November 13.

Libraries: All branches of the Chatham-Kent Public Library will be closed on Saturday, November 11. All branches that are normally open on a Monday will be open on Monday, November 13. Administrative offices will be closed Monday, November 13.

CK Public Health: CK Public Health will be closed on Monday, November 13. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

Provincial Offences Court: The Provincial Offences Court will be closed Monday, November 13 and will re-open on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. Please note that during office closures fines can continue to be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.

Pools: The Gable Rees Rotary Pool in Blenheim and the Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool will be closed November 10 until 4:00pm for staff training and open regular hours on Monday, November 13. Please visit www.chatham-kent.ca/recreation for more information or to book your swim time.

Arenas: All arenas are closed Monday, November 13.

Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed Monday, November 13 but services, activities and visiting hours continue as normal. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.

Waste and Recycling: Collection services will not be affected the week of November 13. Refer to the 2023 Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.

Transfer Stations: All Transfer Stations will be open regular hours.

Leaf and Yard Depots: All Leaf and Yard Depots will be open regular hours.

Chatham-Kent Tourism: CK Tourism will be closed Monday, November 13. To access visitor information at any time, please go to www.visitck.ca.