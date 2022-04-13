What's open and closed Easter weekend 2022 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 13-17, 2022.
OPEN:
- Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
- Walmart is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
CLOSED:
- Devonshire Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Tecumseh Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Most grocery stores
- Banks
- Government offices
- LCBO and Beer Store locations
City of Windsor Holiday Hours for Easter Weekend
City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022, in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.
These closures are in addition to those set out in our ongoing reduced services protocol due to COVID-19. Visit CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 for an ongoing summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19.
311 Customer Contact Centre
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Reduced hours resume on Tuesday, April 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.
211 Windsor-Essex
The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Friday and Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.
Garbage and Recycling Collections
There will be no residential collection services on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar, which took effect on April 1 and is currently in the mail after an unforeseen delay, or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page.
Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.
Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots
The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Spring hours of operation (holidays excepted) are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parks and Recreation
All community centres, arenas and pools will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022 and Sunday, April 17, 2022, except for the H4 program as detailed below.
Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex will be closed on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)
The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week – on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are currently closed.
Parking Enforcement
Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Public Library
All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Friday, April 15; Sunday, April 17; and Monday, April 18, 2022. Budimir, Central and Riverside branches only will be open Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Museum Windsor
The François Baby House is closed April 15 through 18 inclusive. The Chimczuk Museum is closed on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, but open regular hours on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17.
Transit Windsor
Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday, April 15, 2022, and on the current regular enhanced Saturday schedule on Monday, April 18, 2022. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022. Regular hours apply at both offices on Monday, April 18, 2022.
For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack charged with terror
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster's call led police to him on a Manhattan street.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Muslim charity seeks court shutdown of federal audit, alleging systemic Islamophobia
Canada's largest grassroots Muslim organization is asking a court to halt a federal audit of its activities as a registered charity, alleging the probe is discriminatory and violates its charter rights.
Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war
A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Kitchener
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
-
Warmest day of the year so far as temperatures top 20 Celsius in Waterloo region
The temperature in Waterloo region has hit 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Barrie
-
Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident
Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.
-
Innisfil man faces more sexual assault allegations as additional victims come forward: OPP
An Innisfil man accused of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage girls appeared before a judge virtually from jail.
-
Barrie ranks sixth most expensive Canadian city to rent
The City of Barrie ranked sixth among the most expensive cities in Canada to rent.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
-
Five people charged with murder in connection with Manitoulin Island shooting
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death in M'Chigeeng First Nation.
-
'Laurentian did not have to file for CCAA protection,' auditor general concludes
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Laurentian University did not have to declare insolvency in February 2021, describing it as a deliberate choice.
Ottawa
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Ottawa's wastewater signal for COVID-19 still hasn't peaked
A scientist monitoring the COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa's wastewater says the viral signal still hasn't peaked.
-
Popular Little Italy restaurant The Foolish Chicken is for sale
A popular restaurant in the heart of Little Italy is closing its doors in less than two weeks. The Foolish Chicken, soon to be foolish no longer.
Toronto
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
Doug Ford election strategy reminiscent of money-saving 2018 campaign, Nik Nanos says
The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are staying true to what worked in the last provincial election by pitching ideas that will directly impact voter's pocketbooks, pollster Nik Nanos says.
-
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: coroner
A coroner's report into the death of renowned Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée concluded he died of natural causes.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in Portage la Prairie homicide spotted in Winnipeg
RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Calgary
-
Ex-Alberta justice minister found in contempt of court for defamation-threat letter
A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, but advocates for teachers and students still say the rollout is rushed with the first phase scheduled for this fall.
-
Car catches fire on Old Banff Coach Road
A vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Old Banff Coach Road in the city's southwest
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, but advocates for teachers and students still say the rollout is rushed with the first phase scheduled for this fall.
-
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton garage, detectives looking for footage
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man that was found in an Edmonton garage Tuesday night, and they're hoping the public can help find evidence.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
Vancouver
-
Luxury real estate in Vancouver: 559 buyers bought condos worth more than $1M this spring
Even the luxury real estate market is being impacted by a supply shortage in Vancouver, a report on sales in the first quarter suggests.
-
B.C. business owner fined $20K after exposing unwitting workers to asbestos
The owner of a Surrey, B.C., drywall recycling company has been fined $20,000 after he knowingly exposed workers to asbestos without telling them.
-
American armed with handguns, stun gun quickly nabbed after illegally entering Canada: RCMP
An American who illegally crossed the border into Canada while carrying various weapons late last month was quickly caught by police, according to the RCMP.