What's happening on St. Patrick’s Day 2023 in Windsor-Essex

Many establishments in Windsor-Essex are hosting events for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2023.

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island has compiled a list of what’s happening:

WINDSOR FAMOUS KILLDARE HOUSE TENT PARTY

March 17 11:00AM-12:00AM. That’s right! Count down is officially on. The best St. Patrick’s day party in Windsor. You don’t want to miss the tent, the music, the food, and all the good vibes. Call for more info!

O’Maggio’s Kildare House

880 Wyandotte St E, Windsor

Kildare House in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

WINDSOREATS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY

Come to our space in Little Italy to celebrate an Irish holiday while enjoying Canadian beers and Mexican tacos, listening to live entertainment. All ages welcome. Our outdoor yard can accommodate 425 people, and will be set up with picnic tables to enjoy some beer and cocktails as live entertainment takes the stage. Clusterfolk will be taking the stage from 12-3pm. Rico Taco Mexican Street Eats will be making their offerings available and our WindsorEats Test Kitchen will serve up some traditional Irish fare.

WindsorEats

400 Erie St E, Windsor

windsoreats.com

WALKERVILLE BREWERY ST. PAT’S BASH

March 17 11:00AM-10:00PM. Join us at Walkerville Brewery on Friday, March 17th from 11am-10pm for our St. Patrick’s Day Bash!

12+ beers on tap + specialty cask!

Festive menu from Black Magic Culinary Creations – 2pm until sold out!

No entry fee – first come, first serve!

No outside food or drink permitted. 19+ Event.

For more information, visit our website.

Walkerville Brewery

25 Argyle Rd, Windsor

CELEBRATION AT THE HARBOUR HOUSE

March 17, 11:30AM-11:00PM. We will be open for St. Patrick’s Day festivities starting at 1130am-11pm! Drink and food specials all day and night! Details to follow! We have a fantastic lineup of music for the entire day! Book your reservation now, spots are starting to fill out quickly! Book via phone or the link below.

Harbour House Waterfront Eatery

9550 Riverside Dr E, Windsor

Book Online / 226-620-0101

PARTY WITH WOLFHEAD

March 17. For Luck’s sake, come Paddy with Wolfhead on Friday, March 17th! Live music by local favourites: Lost & Found brother Duo from 6:30pm – 9:00pm. Enjoy Irish Car Bombs, Green Beer, Irish Coffee & Irish Nachos made with Potato Kettle Chips, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with savoury BBQ Pulled Pork, green onions, jalapenos, BBQ sauce and sour cream. Make your reservations now on our website!

Wolfhead Distillery

7781 Howard Ave, Amherstburg

drinkwolfhead.com

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY AT THE MANCHESTER

March 17, 10:00AM – 11:00PM .You have less than one week to plan your St. Patrick’s Day escape from work! Join us from 10am, with live music, Irish food specials, double the Guinness taps plus over 20 other beers and ciders on tap …all at the best St. Patrick’s Day party in the city!

The Manchester Pub

546 Ouellette Ave, Windsor

LIVE MUSIC AT CRAFT HEADS

March 17. Craft Heads is prepping for another year of a great St. Patty’s day party. Come check out their live music performances and Irish themed party! This year, stay for the $5 Jameson shots and nitro Irish red!

Craft Heads Brewing Company

89 University Ave W, Windsor

facebook.com/craftheadsbrewwindsoreats

THE GROVE TENT PARTY

March 17. It’s fair to say that the time has come for a proper banger.

Massive Outdoor Drinking Tent

New Beer Releases

Irish-Style Food Menu

Live Music

Good times & Great People

Cover to get into the Drinking Tent will be $10. No charge to get into the brewery/restaurant! First come first serve, no advance tickets. Stay tuned for more info.

The Grove Brewing Co.

86 Wigle Ave, Kingsvile

mygrovebrewhouse.com

KINGSVILLE BREWING CO. X ST. PATRICK’S DAY

March 17. Be sure to visit the Kingsville Brewery Taphouse as they put on live music and a feature menu this St. Patty’s Day! The Yuzu Saison and Hazy IPA will be on tap as well as their usual star-studded lineup.

Kingsville Brewing Co. Taphouse

15 Main St W, Kingsville

kingsvillebrewery.com

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT CRAIG’S KITCHEN

March 17. Join us for fantastic St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Event runs from 3pm until 7pm. Emerald Isle Dancers will be performing at 430pm. Corned beef, boiled potatoes, and cabbage rolls – $17. Corned beef sandwiches with fries – $12.

Tecumseh Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261

12326 Lanoue/Lesperance

519-735-4454

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY

March 17. Eat Irish. Drink Irish. Be Irish. Join BR255 for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations including Irish pub fare, cold drinks and lots of go-lucky green! Check for websites for updates coming soon.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255

5645 Wyandotte St E, Windsor

519-945-2012 / branch255.com

A NEW BREW WITH CURED BREWING CO. X BANDED GOOSE BREWING

March 17 & 18. Get ready for a collaboration brew with Banded Goose Brewing of an Irish Red Ale for St. Patrick’s Day release. Live music all St. Patrick’s day. Traditional Irish fare and green beer will be served. Weekend will feature Cured Brewing’s new very large and enjoyable patio. A retractable roofed structure with drop down screens and heaters to compliment this party!

Cured Craft Brewing Co.

43 Mill St W, Leamington

www.curedcraftbrewing.com

BOOTLEGGER TALES AND TASTINGS: THE ST. PATRICK’S DAY EDITION

March 17, 7:30PM. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with whisky and true stories of Windsor’s colourful bootlegging past by local storyteller Rob Tymec. We have surprises for you including some secrets shared in one of the venues that played a crucial role in local Prohibition and bootlegger extraordinaire Al Capone’s history in our neighbourhood. We will also offer a formal tasting of whisky, bourbon, and scotch where we will take you through flavour, history, production and tasting techniques.

“Al Capone Charcuterie” or “Purple Gang Pita Cup” nosh cups are available for purchase with ticket.

Ticket price: $20 per person advance purchase only. Open seating.

What’s included in ticket price: Entertainment and whisky tasting. Cash bar with themed cocktails available for purchase. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Show at 8:00 pm.

Call or text for more info.

Water’s Edge Event Center

2879 Riverside Dr E, Windsor

519-257-1983

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

March 17, 2-6PM. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day right! We’re excited to have with us McOlden and McYonge, they invite you to hoist a glass and SING ALONG with some of their great IRISH music, just to name a few “When Irish eyes are smiling”……”Seven Drunken Nights”…..”Irish Lullabye”…… “What do you do with a Drunken Sailor”. We guarantee these tunes will get heads bopping and their feet a tappin’!

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255

5645 Wyandotte St E, Windsor, ON

519-945-2012

STRIKE TYSON’S: A WARPED ST. PATTY’S DAY

March 17. This St Patty’s come spend your night with Strike Tyson at Windsor’s brand new music venue The Chelsea Under Ground! We also got our good buds Pool House Poets to help kick off the night. Get in your green gear and come get lucky!

The Chelsea

576 Ouellette Avenue Lower, Windsor