What is Nisa Homes? Windsor one of only eight cities to have one in Canada

Since 2017, Windsor has had a Nisa Home, one of only four in the province.

“We are a shelter for women who are battling domestic abuse, intimate partner violence, homelessness and non-status (immigrants),” says Badiah Abdelnabi, operations manager for the Windsor home.

They do not disclose the location of the Nisa Home in Windsor to protect the privacy of their clients.

They have room for eight women and their children, who can stay for up to three months to “start over.”

“We promote independence,” says Abdelnabi. “They need to learn how to take care of themselves and the children and to start a new life.”

Abdelnabi says they teach women everything from cooking skills to how to use public transit, plus offer childcare courses and help in resume building.

“We are not an emergency shelter. We’re not there 24 hours. We’re only there during the day so they are on their own during the night and weekends,” says Abdelnabi. “They live there. The cook and they clean just like a house.”

Nisa Homes is available to women of all cultures and religions and they can communicate in a wide range of languages.

The non-profit hosted a Wellness Walk Saturday in Windsor, to raise awareness about their services but also to encourage women to get active in the lead-up to International Women’s Day on March 8.

Ellie Safari, owner of Sheroes United Windsor, a women’s empowerment fitness group led the group along the riverfront.

“As women, we’re constantly putting everybody else first,” says Safari.

“If we don’t take care of ourselves how are we gonna take care of others?”