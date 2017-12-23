Hundreds of families in the area are having a merrier Christmas thanks to WFCU Credit Union's Joy of Giving program.

Non-perishable food items, gift cards and cash donations were donated to various organizations including Adopt-A-Family Programs with two local agencies.

These are the organizations receiving donations from the program:

• Drouillard Place

• Leone Residence

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul

• Autism Services Inc. – Bruce Awad Summer Camp

• House of Sophrosyne

• Leamington & Area Toys 4 Tots

• Windsor Homes Coalition

• Welcome Centre Shelter for Women

• Kingsville Community Food Bank

• St. Mary’s Anglican Church Food Cupboard

• University Community Church / Green Beans– Holiday Dinner for UWindsor International Students

“Over the years, we [WFCU Credit Union] have been proud to spread holiday cheer and support to individuals and families within our communities”, stated Eddie Francis, WFCU Credit Union President and CEO in a news release.

“Assisting local organizations in need as well as sponsoring community events such as Amherstburg River Lights, Christmas in Tecumseh, food drives, and various Adopt a Family Programs are just a few of the initiatives WFCU Credit Union, our employees and our members continue to support.”