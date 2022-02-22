WFCU Credit Union announces six winners getting help with their mortgages

Six lucky winners have been announced for the WFCU Credit Union’s first-ever Mortgage Madness Sweepstakes.

The contest, which officially closed on Dec. 31, 2021, awards each Grand Prize Winner their monthly mortgage payments for a full year.

The Grand Prize winners are: Richard and Robbin D. of St. Mary’s, Andrea J. of Amherstburg, Rui R. of Leamington, Wilma C. of Windsor, Dale and Peggy R. of Windsor, and Gregory R. and Brittney U. of Waterloo.

“Owning a home is likely the largest financial investment that most people will ever make, and this contest offered our members a chance to offset some of the cost of home ownership,” said Eddie Francis, president and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Ultimately, as a credit union, our primary objective is to help our members achieve their financial goals. We are proud to have invested over $85,000 in our members through this endeavour.”

The Mortgage Madness Sweepstakes was open to anyone who switched their mortgage to WFCU Credit Union or ECU – A Division of WFCU Credit Union from another financial institution, refinanced their existing mortgage, or was approved for a new mortgage. Upon meeting any of these qualifications, participants were entered into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win their mortgage payments, up to a maximum of $2,500 per month, for one year.

“We’re delighted to have provided this opportunity for members to win their mortgage for a year,” said Francis. “Given the rising costs of home ownership, this was the perfect way to demonstrate our appreciation for and commitment to our members. We also look forward to offering similar types of contests in the future.”