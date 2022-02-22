WFCU Credit Union announces six winners getting help with their mortgages
Six lucky winners have been announced for the WFCU Credit Union’s first-ever Mortgage Madness Sweepstakes.
The contest, which officially closed on Dec. 31, 2021, awards each Grand Prize Winner their monthly mortgage payments for a full year.
The Grand Prize winners are: Richard and Robbin D. of St. Mary’s, Andrea J. of Amherstburg, Rui R. of Leamington, Wilma C. of Windsor, Dale and Peggy R. of Windsor, and Gregory R. and Brittney U. of Waterloo.
“Owning a home is likely the largest financial investment that most people will ever make, and this contest offered our members a chance to offset some of the cost of home ownership,” said Eddie Francis, president and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Ultimately, as a credit union, our primary objective is to help our members achieve their financial goals. We are proud to have invested over $85,000 in our members through this endeavour.”
The Mortgage Madness Sweepstakes was open to anyone who switched their mortgage to WFCU Credit Union or ECU – A Division of WFCU Credit Union from another financial institution, refinanced their existing mortgage, or was approved for a new mortgage. Upon meeting any of these qualifications, participants were entered into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win their mortgage payments, up to a maximum of $2,500 per month, for one year.
“We’re delighted to have provided this opportunity for members to win their mortgage for a year,” said Francis. “Given the rising costs of home ownership, this was the perfect way to demonstrate our appreciation for and commitment to our members. We also look forward to offering similar types of contests in the future.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Russian lawmakers Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country -- a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.
BREAKING | Heavy police presence at Rideau Centre mall in Ottawa
Police are responding to an active call at the Rideau Centre, which has been locked down due to an emergency.
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
Canada to levy sanctions against Russia for recognition of independence of Ukraine regions
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and will impose economic sanctions for the move.
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
'We are destroyed': Young biologist among the lost after Spanish ship sunk off N.L.
Government officials from Spain and Newfoundland and Labrador are meeting today to discuss plans to honour the 21 men who are dead or missing after a tragic fishing accident last week.
Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
London
-
Lambton OPP officer hospitalized after contacting fentanyl following traffic stop
A Lambton County OPP officer was hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl following a traffic stop Monday.
-
Police, London International Airport launch new campaigns on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Organizations across Southwestern Ontario are shedding new light on the problem of human trafficking.
-
Water rescue crews called to assist search for missing London, Ont. man
Emergency crews are searching for a missing person near the Thames River in central London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized during Barrie arrest
A Wasaga Beach man accused of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded gun faces numerous drug and weapons charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Two adults arrested in Collingwood in stolen car face charges: OPP
Provincial police arrested two individuals in Collingwood accused of riding around in a stolen vehicle on Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence at Rideau Centre mall in Ottawa
Police are responding to an active call at the Rideau Centre, which has been locked down due to an emergency.
-
Sudbury cab driver arrested for impaired -- while reporting a collision
A taxi driver in Sudbury was charged with impaired driving – while reporting a collision at the city's collision reporting centre.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 from North Bay to Marten River
Highway 11 just north of North Bay is closed in both directions.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence at Rideau Centre mall in Ottawa
Police are responding to an active call at the Rideau Centre, which has been locked down due to an emergency.
-
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
-
Ottawa woman, 20, dies after being shot and left at hospital
The woman, Sahur Yare, was brought unresponsive to the Ottawa Hospital General campus. She died later Monday evening.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.
-
More than 40 per cent of young homeowners in Ontario got financial help from parents: poll
Approximately 40 per cent of the parents of younger homeowners in Ontario say that they helped their children financially with their purchase, with the average gift exceeding $70,000.
Montreal
-
Teachers feel disrespected as Quebec prepares to potentially lift mask mandate in classrooms
Quebec's teachers say they have yet to be consulted on whether students should continue to wear masks while in class to protect against COVID-19.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain expected
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 20,000, first time since mid-December
Quebec COVID-19 active cases dropped below 20,000 on Tuesday, marking the lowest number since Dec. 15. There were 30 more deaths and hospitalizations dropped by 34.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in his province are treating the victims' families with disrespect.
-
Investigation into N.S. house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues; autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
New Brunswick port plans for busy cruise ship season following two-year hiatus
Cruise ships are set to return to the port of Saint John, N.B., following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer
A lawyer for People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Woman found dead in extreme cold outside of home in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a home Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence at Rideau Centre mall in Ottawa
Police are responding to an active call at the Rideau Centre, which has been locked down due to an emergency.
Calgary
-
Significant delays at YYC Calgary International Airport due to systems outage
The Calgary Airport Authority says a systems outage has caused the Calgary International Airport website to crash and is causing flight and baggage delays.
-
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
-
Cold Calgary weather forces WinSport to close ski hill, penguin walk cancelled
Bitterly cold winter weather has forced WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill for the day, and the Calgary Zoo to cancel its penguin walk.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP government readies throne speech for start of busy legislative session
Alberta's United Conservative government is getting ready for a speech from the throne to open a legislative session that could be like no other.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today: Long weekend data to be updated at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta will update its COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday for the first time since before the long weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence at Rideau Centre mall in Ottawa
Police are responding to an active call at the Rideau Centre, which has been locked down due to an emergency.
Vancouver
-
Cities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland open warming shelters amid cold snap
Several cities across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have opened up warming shelters, in response to a cold snap hitting the South Coast.
-
Apartments evacuated, man arrested after 'makeshift explosive' found: Kamloops RCMP
Apartments in Kamloops, B.C., were evacuated late last week after police discovered what appeared to be a makeshift explosive device in one of the units.
-
Updated total: Hundreds of health-care workers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland fired for refusing to be vaccinated
Health-care workers fired from jobs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over their decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 numbers in the hundreds, but according to local officials, they represent just a small portion of the workforce.