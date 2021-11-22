WEVax to Win contest winners drive away in new Chrysler Pacificas

Windsor, Ont. -

Kathleen Stasso was all smiles after receiving a big surprise visit and gift Monday morning from Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Stasso was greeted by the mayor to learn she had just won a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid through the WEVax to Win content.

“Not expecting a prize like this,” Stasso said.

The WEVax contest was launched to incentivize residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Windsor and County of Essex teamed up to offer $200,000 worth of prizes including paid property taxes, school tuition, golf passes and more.

Stasso was one of 66,784 people who entered the contest.

She was going to get vaccinated regardless of the incentive.

“Get vaccinated, not for the car, but to live,” she said.

This morning, we presented the keys to a brand new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Windsor resident, Kathleen Stasso who participated in WEVax To Win. Congrats Kathleen, all winners, and the 66,784 residents who rolled up their sleeve to make a difference! pic.twitter.com/l3rVwnbs9f — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) November 22, 2021

“On the positive side we wanted to make sure we had the carrot as well,” Dilkens said. “Encouraging people to do the right thing to get vaccinated so we can all get through this pandemic sooner rather than later.”

Pauline Lesperance did her part and was also reward with a Pacifica from Provincial Chrysler.

She got her surprise at lunchtime in Tecumseh.

“This is a complete surprise for me,” she said.

Lesperance’s daughter worked at the St. Clair College field hospital last year, and was getting vaxxed no matter what.

“She was saying how she’d be on call and go back at times after her shift to sign a death certificate,” Lesperance said.

The WEVax to Win contest was launched on Sept. 1 and according to Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara, it did its job, served its purpose by increasing the number of people vaccinated in the region by 12 per cent.

McNamara said he’d like to see another 10 per cent boost to get the number of fully vaccinated residents to 90 per cent or more.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, as of Monday 83.1 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents are fully vaccinated.