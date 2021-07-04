WINDSOR, ONT. -- In Windsor-Essex over 1,500 free rides have been given to residents so they can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

It's part of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce's WEVax Transportation Program.

People living in designated "hot spot" zones who can't get to their appointment because of financial, physical or other challenges can get a free taxi ride to and from their vaccine appointment.

More information about the program can be found here.