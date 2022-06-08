Wet weather on the way for Windsor-Essex

Temperatures are expected to be slightly below average on Wednesday in the Windsor-Essex region with a slight chance of showers for the remainder of the week.

According to Environment Canada the average high for this day is 24.5 degrees Celsius and the low is 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: A few showers ending overnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 11.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.