WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting a wet Friday.

Showers with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon amounting upwards of 20 mm of rain. High 23 C. Low 19 C.

The chance of rain drops to 60 per cent Saturday. High of 24 C. Low of 19 C.

The sun finally comes through Sunday. High of 26 C. Low of 19.

A mix of sun and cloud Monday through Thursday with temperatures ranging from Highs of 28 C to Lows of 18 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 28 C while the normal low is 17 C.