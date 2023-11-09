WestJet announces Detroit to Vancouver flights

WestJet announced four new routes as part of the airline's summer schedule, including flights between Detroit and Vancouver.

The company says it unveiling significant opportunities for Western Canadians and Americans to explore both sides of the border this summer.

WestJet's summer schedule will feature new routes between Edmonton and Atlanta, Nashville and San Francisco, along with new service connecting Vancouver and Detroit.

"We are thrilled to be expanding transborder connectivity from Edmonton and Vancouver, providing Western Canadians with an abundance of opportunity to fulfill their diverse travel needs," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer. "Strong connections fostered between Canada and the United States are essential to WestJet's growth plan and to the communities we serve as we significantly bolster options for leisure guests, business travel and cargo services."

The new Detroit-Vanouver route will start on April 28, 2024.

WestJet also flies direct to Calgary from Windsor on a seasonal basis (from June to September).

Windsor airport CEO Mark Galvin says WestJet has not offered a direct Windsor to Vancouver route from Windsor, however a passenger can connect to Vancouver via Calgary from Windsor.

Last summer Flair Airlines offered flights between Windsor and Vancouver. The website currently doesn’t have that option for 2024.