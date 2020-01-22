Westbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Chatham-Kent after crash
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 9:37AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 1:58PM EST
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent OPP have reopened the westbound lanes of Highway 401.
The lanes were closed from Bloomfield Road to Queens Line after a crash on Wednesday in Chatham-Kent.
Police say the closure was to allow for vehicle removal.
All lanes have reopened